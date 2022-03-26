If you are looking for your latest March Madness TV schedule and viewer's guide with tipoff times and announcing teams on CBS and TBS for the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament, you have come to the right place. The regionals are taking place in San Antonio, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Chicago this weekend.

Thursday night put the former two on the main stage, while Friday will give light to doings in Chicago and Philly. We still have the latest info on times, channels, regions and announcing teams for the games remaining in the Big Dance. Thursday night will whittle us from 16 to 12 teams, then we'll have the Elite Eight beginning on Saturday.

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

All times Eastern

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

Sweet 16

Friday, March 25

7:09 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS March Madness Live 7:29 p.m. (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson TBS March Madness Live 9:39 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl CBS March Madness Live 9:59 p.m. (11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami

Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson TBS March Madness Live

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26

6:09 p.m. (5) Houston vs. (2) Villanova

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. (4) Arkansas vs. (2) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS March Madness Live

Sunday, March 27

2:20 p.m. (11) Iowa State / (10) Miami vs. (1) Kansas

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson CBS March Madness Live After G1 (15) Saint Peter's vs. (8) North Carolina / (4) UCLA

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS March Madness Live

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. , 8:30 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans