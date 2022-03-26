If you are looking for your latest March Madness TV schedule and viewer's guide with tipoff times and announcing teams on CBS and TBS for the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament, you have come to the right place. The regionals are taking place in San Antonio, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Chicago this weekend.
Thursday night put the former two on the main stage, while Friday will give light to doings in Chicago and Philly. We still have the latest info on times, channels, regions and announcing teams for the games remaining in the Big Dance. Thursday night will whittle us from 16 to 12 teams, then we'll have the Elite Eight beginning on Saturday.
Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
All times Eastern
2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
Sweet 16
Friday, March 25
|7:09 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|7:29 p.m.
|(4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|TBS
|9:39 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|CBS
|9:59 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|TBS
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26
|6:09 p.m.
|(5) Houston vs. (2) Villanova
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas vs. (2) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS
Sunday, March 27
|2:20 p.m.
|(11) Iowa State / (10) Miami vs. (1) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|CBS
|After G1
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (8) North Carolina / (4) UCLA
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. , 8:30 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans