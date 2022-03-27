Heading into Sunday's schedule of the last two Elite Eight games gives us only five games remaining in the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament. In mere hours, two more regional finals will be tipping off as the Final Four field is determined.

Remember, this year's TV schedule has the Final Four wrapping up on TBS. Sunday's games are the last for CBS this year and below you'll see we still have the latest info on times, channels, regions and announcing teams for the games remaining in the Big Dance.

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games air each year on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

All times Eastern

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 27

2:20 p.m. (11) Iowa State / (10) Miami vs. (1) Kansas

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson CBS March Madness Live 5:05 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (8) North Carolina / (4) UCLA

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS March Madness Live

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. , 8:30 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans