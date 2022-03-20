The first weekend of the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament is just about over, and soon the Sweet 16 will be underway. The Thursday/Saturday games were so good, Sunday's crop has plenty of work to make up for it.

Below, you'll find when the games are, where the games are, what channel the games are on and who is calling said games. The highlight of Sunday, from a matchup standpoint, will be Duke-Michigan State on CBS at 5:15 p.m. ET from Greenville, South Carolina. But you just know we'll get a couple of great ones. Reminder: This story will continually – and quickly – update every time the TV schedule refreshes for the men's NCAA Tournament.

The field is now at 24 teams. Eight more games before we get to 16.

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

All times Eastern.

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

Second round

Saturday, March 19

Sunday, March 20

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 12:10 p.m. (5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson CBS March Madness Live 2:40 p.m. (7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova

Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson CBS March Madness Live 5:15 p.m. (7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS March Madness Live 6:10 p.m. (11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross TNT March Madness Live 7:10 p.m. (11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi TBS March Madness Live 7:45 p.m. (10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson truTV March Madness Live 8:40 p.m. (6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue

Dedes / Antonelli // Ross TNT March Madness Live 9:40 p.m. (9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona

Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi TBS March Madness Live

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans