The first weekend of the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament is just about over, and soon the Sweet 16 will be underway. The Thursday/Saturday games were so good, Sunday's crop has plenty of work to make up for it.
Below, you'll find when the games are, where the games are, what channel the games are on and who is calling said games. The highlight of Sunday, from a matchup standpoint, will be Duke-Michigan State on CBS at 5:15 p.m. ET from Greenville, South Carolina. But you just know we'll get a couple of great ones. Reminder: This story will continually – and quickly – update every time the TV schedule refreshes for the men's NCAA Tournament.
The field is now at 24 teams. Eight more games before we get to 16.
Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
All times Eastern.
2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
Second round
Saturday, March 19
Sunday, March 20
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|2:40 p.m.
|(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|5:15 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|6:10 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|8:40 p.m.
|(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
|TBS
|March Madness Live
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans