With the field of 68 set, you're going to want to download your printable bracket as well. Head here to see and print your 2022 tournament bracket with teams on the seed lines.

As for the schedule, things get going Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first round begins Thursday on CBS at noon.

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four. All times Eastern.

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 9:10 p.m. (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming

McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein truTV March Madness Live



Wednesday, March 16

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 6:40 p.m. (16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.

Tom McCarthy / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein truTV March Madness Live 9:10 p.m. (11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers

McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein truTV March Madness Live

First round

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18





Second round

Saturday, March 19 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York; Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana; Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas; Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon; Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)

Friday, March 25 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 start (TBS)

Tuesday, March 27 -- 2 start (CBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana