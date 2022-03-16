march-madness.jpg
Bookmark this page because you 'll be coming back to it time and time again. All throughout March Madness, this is where you will get the fastest, quickest information about how to watch and stream every game on every channel during the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament.  With the field of 68 set, you're going to want to download your printable bracket as well. Head here to see and print your 2022 tournament bracket with teams on the seed lines.

As for the schedule, things get going Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first round begins Thursday on CBS at noon.

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four. All times Eastern.

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
9:10 p.m.(12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming
McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein 		truTV March Madness Live


Wednesday, March 16

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
6:40 p.m.(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.
Tom McCarthy / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein		truTV March Madness Live
9:10 p.m.(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers
McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein		truTV March Madness Live

First round

Thursday, March 17

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:15 p.m.(11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St.
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 		CBS March Madness Live
12:40 p.m.(13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn		truTV March Madness Live
1:45 p.m.(9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St.
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz		TNT March Madness Live
2:00 p.m.(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TBS March Madness Live
2:45 p.m.(14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl		CBS March Madness Live
3:10 p.m.(12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn		truTV March Madness Live
4:15 p.m.(16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Catalon / Lappas // Katz		TNT March Madness Live
4:30 p.m.(9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce		TBS March Madness Live
6:50 p.m.(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 		TNT March Madness Live
7:10 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl		CBS March Madness Live
7:20 p.m.(12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Catalon / Lappas // Katz 		TBS March Madness Live
7:27 p.m.(9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce		truTV March Madness Live
9:20 p.m.(13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn		TNT March Madness Live
9:40 p.m.(10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St.
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 		CBS March Madness Live
9:50 p.m.(13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA
Catalon / Lappas // Katz		TBS March Madness Live
9:57 p.m.(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce		truTV March Madness Live

Friday, March 18

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:15 p.m.(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson		CBS March Madness Live
12:40 p.m.(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson		truTV March Madness Live
1:45 p.m.(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi 		TNT March Madness Live
2:00 p.m.(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross		TBS March Madness Live
2:45 p.m.(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson		CBS March Madness Live
3:10 p.m.(10) Miami vs. (7) USC
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson		truTV March Madness Live
4:15 p.m.(11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi		TNT March Madness Live
4:30 p.m.(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross		TBS March Madness Live
6:50 p.m.(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson		TNT March Madness Live
7:10 p.m.(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson		CBS March Madness Live
7:20 p.m.(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross		TBS March Madness Live
7:27 p.m.(16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi		truTV March Madness Live
9:20 p.m.(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson		TNT March Madness Live
9:40 p.m.(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson		CBS March Madness Live
9:50 p.m.(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross		TBS March Madness Live
9:57 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi		truTV March Madness Live

Second round

Saturday, March 19 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York; Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana; Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas; Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon; Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)
Friday, March 25 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 start (TBS)
Tuesday, March 27 -- 2 start (CBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana