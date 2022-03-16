Bookmark this page because you 'll be coming back to it time and time again. All throughout March Madness, this is where you will get the fastest, quickest information about how to watch and stream every game on every channel during the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament. With the field of 68 set, you're going to want to download your printable bracket as well. Head here to see and print your 2022 tournament bracket with teams on the seed lines.
As for the schedule, things get going Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first round begins Thursday on CBS at noon.
Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four. All times Eastern.
2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|9:10 p.m.
|(12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming
McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein
|truTV
|March Madness Live
Wednesday, March 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.
Tom McCarthy / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers
McCarthy / Lavin / Johnson // Rothstein
|truTV
|March Madness Live
First round
Thursday, March 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St.
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St.
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|2:00 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|2:45 p.m.
|(14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|3:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|4:15 p.m.
|(16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|4:30 p.m.
|(9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|6:50 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|7:10 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|7:20 p.m.
|(12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|7:27 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|9:20 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas
Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|9:40 p.m.
|(10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St.
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|9:50 p.m.
|(13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA
Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|9:57 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|truTV
|March Madness Live
Friday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|12:40 p.m.
|(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|1:45 p.m.
|(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|2:00 p.m.
|(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|3:10 p.m.
|(10) Miami vs. (7) USC
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|4:15 p.m.
|(11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|4:30 p.m.
|(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|6:50 p.m.
|(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|7:10 p.m.
|(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|7:20 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|7:27 p.m.
|(16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|9:20 p.m.
|(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|9:40 p.m.
|(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin
Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|9:57 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall
Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
|truTV
|March Madness Live
Second round
Saturday, March 19 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York; Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana; Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas; Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon; Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)
Friday, March 25 -- 7 start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 start (TBS)
Tuesday, March 27 -- 2 start (CBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana