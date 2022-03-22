After we wrapped-up six consecutive days of NCAA Tournament action Sunday, it's understandable if you need a breather, if only for a few days.

Now that the Sweet 16 is set, March Madness will take a three-day respite before resuming Thursday in San Francisco and San Antonio for the regional semifinals. Chicago and Philadelphia are regional sites for Friday's games.

Below, you'll find when the games are, where the games are, what channel the games are on and who is calling said games.

We've gone 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament a week ago and will be at 16 by the end of Sunday night

Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

All times Eastern.

2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24

7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio (11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio (5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona

Anderson / Jackson // LaForce





Friday, March 25

7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia (15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago (11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami

Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans