After we wrapped-up six consecutive days of NCAA Tournament action Sunday, it's understandable if you need a breather, if only for a few days.
Now that the Sweet 16 is set, March Madness will take a three-day respite before resuming Thursday in San Francisco and San Antonio for the regional semifinals. Chicago and Philadelphia are regional sites for Friday's games.
Below, you'll find when the games are, where the games are, what channel the games are on and who is calling said games.
We've gone 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament a week ago and will be at 16 by the end of Sunday night
Throughout March Madness we will update the information below every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
All times Eastern.
2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24
|7:09 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco
|(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|7:29 p.m.
|TBS
|San Antonio
|(11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|9:39 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco
|(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|9:59 p.m.
|TBS
|San Antonio
|(5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
Friday, March 25
|7:09 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|7:29 p.m.
|TBS
|Chicago
|(4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|9:39 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia
|(8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|9:59 p.m.
|TBS
|Chicago
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans