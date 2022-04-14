pyton-watson-usatsi.jpg
Offseason in college basketball is officially in full swing. With a champion crowned, there are more than 1,200 players already in the transfer portal and a strong contingent of the sport's top talents have formally declared for this year's draft well ahead of the looming entry deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

In fact, nearly half of the top 60 talents on the CBS Sports Big Board have formally declared for the draft and four of the top 10 to boot. The names continue to get bigger as we get closer to the deadline. Jabari Smith, Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis -- top-five prospects on our board -- entered their name into the draft after breakout 2021-22 seasons. Kentucky guard TyTy Washington is also now in the mix after a brief stay in Lexington. Together, they join a growing list of potential first-rounders already testing the draft process that includes Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Iowa's Keegan Murray and LSU's Tari Eason. Elder statesmen like Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis are also testing the waters and leaving open a return to college.

More top underclassmen talents will likely be joining this list soon in the coming days and weeks ahead of the April 24 declaration deadline. With so many top talents playing deep into the NCAA Tournament this year, though -- like KU's Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun or Duke's Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin -- they could be later decisions to drop in the process. After all, Kansas didn't have its championship parade until Sunday -- they've had other things on their mind. 

As the list grows we'll continue this updated tracker to give you a full scope of what the draft landscape looks like ahead of this summer. Keep in mind that not only is this list is expected to grow, but underclassmen that declare -- even if they sign with an agent -- are still eligible to return to college. The withdrawal deadline this year is nearly one month after the combine, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on June 13. 

Underclassmen on the NBA Draft Big Board

RankPlayerSchoolClassPos.Status
1 Jaden Ivey PurdueSophSG Declared
2 Chet Holmgren GonzagaFrC
3 Jabari Smith AuburnFrPF Declared
4 Paolo Banchero DukeFrPF
5 Johnny Davis WisconsinSophSF Declared
6 TyTy Washington Jr. KentuckyFrPG Declared
7 AJ Griffin DukeFrSF
8 Jalen Duren MemphisFrC
9 Ochai Agbaji KansasSrG
10 Bennedict Mathurin ArizonaSophSG Declared
11 Keegan Murray IowaSophPF Declared
13 Mark Williams DukeSophC
14 Kendall Brown BaylorFrSF Declared
15Patrick Baldwin Jr.MilwaukeeFrPF
16 Blake Wesley Notre DameFrSG Declared
17 Max Christie Michigan St.FrSGDeclared
18 Jeremy Sochan BaylorFrPF
19 Caleb Houstan MichiganFrSF
21 Trevor Keels DukeFrSG
23 Harrison Ingram StanfordFrSF Declared
25 Kennedy Chandler TennesseeFrPG Declared
26 JD Davison AlabamaFrPG Declared
27 Malaki Branham Ohio St.FrSF Declared
28 Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLAJrSF
29 Tari Eason LSUSophPF Declared
31 Wendell Moore Jr. DukeJrSF
32 E.J. Liddell Ohio St.JrPFDeclared
33 Johnny Juzang UCLAJrSG
34 Christian Koloko ArizonaSophC
35 Bryce McGowens NebraskaFrSF Declared
36 Iverson Molinar Miss. StateJrPG Declared
37 Walker Kessler AuburnSophC Declared
39 Allen Flanigan AuburnJrSF
40 Aminu Mohammed GeorgetownFrSF Declared
41 Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas TechJrSG
42 Jabari Walker ColoradoSophSF Declared
43 Julian Champagnie St. John'sJrPF Declared
46 Peyton Watson UCLAFrSF Declared
47 Moussa Diabate MichiganFrPF
49 Orlando Robinson Fresno St.JrC
53 Josh Minott MemphisFrPF Declared
54 Christian Braun KansasJrG
55 Oscar Tshiebwe KentuckyJrC
58 Zach Edey PurdueSophC
60 Mike Miles Jr. TCUSophPG Returning to school

Other early entrants

  • Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
  • Jordan Walker, UAB
  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
  • Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
  • Jake Laravia, Wake Forest
  • Johni Broome, Morehead State
  • Daivien Williamson, Wake Forest  
  • James Akinjo, Baylor
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  • Drew Timme, Gonzaga
  • Teddy Allen, New Mexico State
  • Adonis Arms, Texas Tech
  • Cole Swider, Syracuse
  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Kevin McCullar, Texas Tech
  • Keion Brooks, Kentucky
  • Au'Diese Toney, Arkansas
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Vince Williams, VCU
  • Kyle Foster, Howard
  • Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State  
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Marcus Sasser, Houston
  • Justin Minaya, Providence
  • Anthony Duruji, Florida
  • Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
  • Isiaih Mobley, Missouri State
  • Isaiah Mobley, USC
  • Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
  • Courtney Ramey, Texas
  • Taze Moore, Houston  
  • Tyrese Martin, UConn
  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Peter Kiss, Bryant
  • Tyler Burton, Richmond
  • Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech
  • Nijel Pack, Kansas State
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph's
  • Nate Roberts, Washington
  • Jaden Jones, Rutgers
  • Ryan Terell, Yeshiva University