With the 2022 NCAA Tournament officially in the books, action on the NBA Draft front is trickling down with a flurry. We've already seen a number of this year's top underclassmen prospects enter their names into the draft well ahead of the entry deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

The names continue to get bigger as we get closer to the deadline. Jabari Smith, Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis -- top five prospects on our board -- entered their name into the draft after breakout sophomore seasons. They join a growing list of likely first-rounders already testing the draft process that includes Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Iowa's Keegan Murray and LSU's Tari Eason.

More top underclassmen talents will likely be joining this list soon as the tourney grinds to a halt. With so many top talents carrying the top teams, we still await decisions from Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, AJ Griffin, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and others.

As the list grows we'll continue this updated tracker to give you a full scope of what the draft landscape looks like ahead of this summer. Keep in mind that not only is this list is expected to grow, but underclassmen that declare -- even if they sign with an agent -- are still eligible to return to college. The withdrawal deadline this year is nearly one month after the combine, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on June 13. 

Underclassmen on the NBA Draft Big Board

RankPlayerSchoolClassPos.Status
1 Jaden Ivey PurdueSophSG Declared
2 Chet Holmgren GonzagaFrC
3 Jabari Smith AuburnFrPF Declared
4 Paolo Banchero DukeFrPF
5 Johnny Davis WisconsinSophSF Declared
6 TyTy Washington Jr. KentuckyFrPG
7 AJ Griffin DukeFrSF
8 Jalen Duren MemphisFrC
9 Ochai Agbaji KansasSrG
10 Bennedict Mathurin ArizonaFrSG
11 Keegan Murray IowaSophPF Declared
13 Mark Williams DukeSophC
14 Kendall Brown BaylorFrSF Declared
15Patrick Baldwin Jr.MilwaukeeFrPF
16 Blake Wesley Notre DameFrSG Declared
17 Max Christie Michigan St.FrSGDeclared
18 Jeremy Sochan BaylorFrPF
19 Caleb Houstan MichiganFrSF
21 Trevor Keels DukeFrSG
23 Harrison Ingram StanfordFrSF Declared
25 Kennedy Chandler TennesseeFrPG
26 JD Davison AlabamaFrPG
27 Malaki Branham Ohio St.FrSF Declared
28 Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLAJrSF
29 Tari Eason LSUSophPF Declared
31 Wendell Moore Jr. DukeJrSF
32 E.J. Liddell Ohio St.JrPFDeclared
33 Johnny Juzang UCLAJrSG
34 Christian Koloko ArizonaSophC
35 Bryce McGowens NebraskaFrSF Declared
36 Iverson Molinar Miss. StateJrPG Declared
37 Walker Kessler AuburnSophC Declared
39 Allen Flanigan AuburnJrSF
40 Aminu Mohammed GeorgetownFrSF Declared
41 Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas TechJrSG
42 Jabari Walker ColoradoSophSF Declared
43 Julian Champagnie St. John'sJrPF
46 Peyton Watson UCLAFrSF
47 Moussa Diabate MichiganFrPF
49 Orlando Robinson Fresno St.JrC
53 Josh Minott MemphisFrPF Declared
54 Christian Braun KansasJrG
55 Oscar Tshiebwe KentuckyJrC
58 Zach Edey PurdueSophC
60 Mike Miles Jr. TCUSophPG Declared

Other early entrants

  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
  • James Akinjo, Baylor
  • Teddy Allen, New Mexico State
  • Adonis Arms, Texas Tech
  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Kevin McCullar, Texas Tech
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State  
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Anthony Duruji, Florida
  • Courtney Ramey, Texas
  • Taze Moore, Houston  
  • Tyrese Martin, UConn
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Peter Kiss, Bryant
  • Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech
  • Nijel Pack, Kansas State
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph's
  • Nate Roberts, Washington
  • Jaden Jones, Rutgers
  • Ryan Terell, Yeshiva University