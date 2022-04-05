With the 2022 NCAA Tournament officially in the books, action on the NBA Draft front is trickling down with a flurry. We've already seen a number of this year's top underclassmen prospects enter their names into the draft well ahead of the entry deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

The names continue to get bigger as we get closer to the deadline. Jabari Smith, Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis -- top five prospects on our board -- entered their name into the draft after breakout sophomore seasons. They join a growing list of likely first-rounders already testing the draft process that includes Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Iowa's Keegan Murray and LSU's Tari Eason.

More top underclassmen talents will likely be joining this list soon as the tourney grinds to a halt. With so many top talents carrying the top teams, we still await decisions from Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, AJ Griffin, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and others.

As the list grows we'll continue this updated tracker to give you a full scope of what the draft landscape looks like ahead of this summer. Keep in mind that not only is this list is expected to grow, but underclassmen that declare -- even if they sign with an agent -- are still eligible to return to college. The withdrawal deadline this year is nearly one month after the combine, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on June 13.

