Offseason in college basketball is officially in full swing. With a champion crowned, there are already more than 1,400 players in the transfer portal and a strong contingent of the sport's top talents have formally declared for this year's draft well ahead of the looming entry deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24.

As the deadline approaches, bigger and bigger names are beginning to slowly throw their names in the hat, and that continued this week with UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Arizona stars Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin all announcing their decisions to enter the draft.

More than half of the top 60 talents on the CBS Sports Big Board have formally declared for the draft including six of the top 10 and 11 of those currently projected in the lottery. Among those are Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis -- top-five prospects on our board -- who all broke out with big 2021-22 seasons. Kentucky guard TyTy Washington and Baylor big Jeremy Sochan are also now in the mix brief stays in Lexington and Waco, respectively. Together, they join a growing list of potential first-rounders already testing the draft process that includes Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Iowa's Keegan Murray and LSU's Tari Eason. Elder statesmen like Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis are also testing the waters and leaving open a return to college.

More top underclassmen talents will likely be joining this list soon in the coming days and weeks ahead of the April 24 declaration deadline. With so many top talents playing deep into the NCAA Tournament this year, though -- like KU's Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun or Duke's Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin -- it appears a big group will all be making announcements in the final days and hours leading up to the deadline.

As the list grows we'll continue this updated tracker to give you a full scope of what the draft landscape looks like ahead of this summer. Keep in mind that not only is this list is expected to grow, but underclassmen that declare -- even if they sign with an agent -- are still eligible to return to college. The withdrawal deadline this year is nearly one month after the combine, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on June 13.

Underclassmen on the NBA Draft Big Board

Other early entrants