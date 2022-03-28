On Saturday, Duke and Villanova became the first two teams to punch tickets to New Orleans for next weekend's Final Four. On Sunday, Kansas defeated Miami 76-50 in the Midwest Regional final to become the third team to head to the Big Easy before North Carolina brought the Cinderella run of Saint Peter's to an abrupt end with an emphatic 69-49 win.

Now, it's time for our attention to turn to the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans. It's a blue blood-heavy field, so that should make the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA Tournament all the more exciting. It's been a wild ride to this point, but now it's time to put this year's March Madness to bed.

Below you can find all the scores, recaps and the schedule for each region that was featured in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

All times Eastern

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

FIRST FOUR

March 16 -- Dayton

(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT | Recap

FIRST ROUND

March 17 -- Portland

(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia State 72 | Recap

(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise State 53 | Recap

March 17 -- Buffalo

(12) New Mexico State 70 (5) UConn 63 | Recap

(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71 | Recap

March 18 -- San Diego

(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64| Recap

(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62 | Recap

March 18 -- Greenville

(7) Michigan State 74, (10) Davidson 73 | Recap

(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal State Fullerton 61 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

March 19 -- Portland



(1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78 | Recap

March 19 -- Buffalo



(4) Arkansas 53, (12) New Mexico State 48 | Recap

March 20 -- San Diego

(3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53 | Recap

March 20 -- Greenville

(2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76 | Recap

SWEET 16

Thursday -- San Francisco

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday-- San Francisco

(2) Duke 78, (4) Arkansas 69 | Coach K heads to record 13th Final Four

South

FIRST FOUR

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82 | Recap



FIRST ROUND

March 18 -- San Diego

(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright State 70 | Recap



(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42 | Recap

March 18 -- Pittsburgh

(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68 | Recap

(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53 | Recap

March 17 -- Indianapolis

(11) Michigan 75, Colorado State 63 | Recap



(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56 | Recap

March 17 -- Pittsburgh

(7) Ohio State 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41 | Recap

(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

March 20 -- San Diego

(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 80 | Recap

March 20 -- Pittsburgh

(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53 | Recap

March 19 -- Indianapolis

(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68 | Recap

March 19 -- Pittsburgh

(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio State 61 | Recap

SWEET 16

Thursday -- San Antonio

(2) Villanova 63, (11) Michigan 55 | Recap

(5) Houston 72, (1) Arizona 60 | Recap

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday-- San Antonio

(2) Villanova 50, (5) Houston 44 | Wildcats are first team to Final Four

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

(16) Texas Southern 72, (16) Texas A&M CC 67 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

March 17 -- Fort Worth

(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56 | Recap

(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT | Recap

March 17 -- Buffalo

(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63 | Recap

(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota State 57 | Recap

March 18 -- Milwaukee

(11) Iowa State 59, (6) LSU 54 | Recap

(3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60 | Recap

March 18 -- Greenville

(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66 | Recap

(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville State 61 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

March 19 -- Fort Worth



(1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72 | Recap

March 19 -- Buffalo



(4) Providence 79, (5) Richmond 51 | Recap

March 20 -- Milwaukee

(11) Iowa State 54, (3) Wisconsin 49 | Recap

March 20 -- Greenville

(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday -- Chicago

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Chicago

(1) Kansas 76, (10) Miami 50 | Jayhawks dominate second half to win Midwest Regional

East

FIRST FOUR

(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58 -- Recap

FIRST ROUND

March 17 -- Fort Worth

(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk State 49 | Recap

(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63 | Recap

March 17 -- Portland

(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53 | Recap

(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53 | Recap

March 18 -- Milwaukee



(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73 | Recap

(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56. | Recap

March 17 -- Indianapolis

(7) Murray State 92, (10) San Francisco 87 (OT) | Recap

(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79, OT | 15 over 2 for 10th time in history

SECOND ROUND

March 18 -- Fort Worth

(8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT) | Recap



March 18 -- Portland

(4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56 | Recap

March 19 -- Milwaukee

(3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71 | Recap



March 19 -- Indianapolis

(15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray State 60 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday -- Philadelphia

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Philadelphia

(8) North Carolina 69, (15) Saint Peter's 49 | Recap

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- New Orleans

(2) Villanova vs. (1) Kansas -- 6:09 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live



(2) Duke vs. (8) North Carolina -- 8:49 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live

National championship

Monday, April 4 -- New Orleans