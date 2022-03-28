On Saturday, Duke and Villanova became the first two teams to punch tickets to New Orleans for next weekend's Final Four. On Sunday, Kansas defeated Miami 76-50 in the Midwest Regional final to become the third team to head to the Big Easy before North Carolina brought the Cinderella run of Saint Peter's to an abrupt end with an emphatic 69-49 win.
Now, it's time for our attention to turn to the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans. It's a blue blood-heavy field, so that should make the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA Tournament all the more exciting. It's been a wild ride to this point, but now it's time to put this year's March Madness to bed.
Below you can find all the scores, recaps and the schedule for each region that was featured in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
All times Eastern
2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
West
FIRST FOUR
March 16 -- Dayton
- (11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT | Recap
FIRST ROUND
March 17 -- Portland
March 17 -- Buffalo
March 18 -- San Diego
March 18 -- Greenville
SECOND ROUND
March 19 -- Portland
- (1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78 | Recap
March 19 -- Buffalo
- (4) Arkansas 53, (12) New Mexico State 48 | Recap
March 20 -- San Diego
- (3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53 | Recap
March 20 -- Greenville
- (2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76 | Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday -- San Francisco
- (4) Arkansas 74, (1) Gonzaga 68 | No. 1 seed Zags sent packing
- (2) Duke 78, (3) Texas Tech 73 | Coach K wins 100th NCAA Tournament game
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday-- San Francisco
- (2) Duke 78, (4) Arkansas 69 | Coach K heads to record 13th Final Four
South
FIRST FOUR
- (16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
March 18 -- San Diego
March 18 -- Pittsburgh
March 17 -- Indianapolis
March 17 -- Pittsburgh
SECOND ROUND
March 20 -- San Diego
(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 80 | Recap
March 20 -- Pittsburgh
(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53 | Recap
March 19 -- Indianapolis
(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68 | Recap
March 19 -- Pittsburgh
(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio State 61 | Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday -- San Antonio
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday-- San Antonio
- (2) Villanova 50, (5) Houston 44 | Wildcats are first team to Final Four
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
- (16) Texas Southern 72, (16) Texas A&M CC 67 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
March 17 -- Fort Worth
March 17 -- Buffalo
March 18 -- Milwaukee
March 18 -- Greenville
SECOND ROUND
March 19 -- Fort Worth
- (1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72 | Recap
March 19 -- Buffalo
- (4) Providence 79, (5) Richmond 51 | Recap
March 20 -- Milwaukee
- (11) Iowa State 54, (3) Wisconsin 49 | Recap
March 20 -- Greenville
(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday -- Chicago
- (1) Kansas 66, (4) Providence 61 | Peacocks first No. 15 seed ever in Elite Eight
- (10) Miami 70, (11) Iowa State 56 | Recap
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday -- Chicago
- (1) Kansas 76, (10) Miami 50 | Jayhawks dominate second half to win Midwest Regional
East
FIRST FOUR
- (12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
March 17 -- Fort Worth
March 17 -- Portland
March 18 -- Milwaukee
March 17 -- Indianapolis
- (7) Murray State 92, (10) San Francisco 87 (OT) | Recap
- (15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79, OT | 15 over 2 for 10th time in history
SECOND ROUND
March 18 -- Fort Worth
- (8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT) | Recap
March 18 -- Portland
- (4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56 | Recap
March 19 -- Milwaukee
- (3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71 | Recap
March 19 -- Indianapolis
- (15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray State 60 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday -- Philadelphia
- (15) Saint Peter's 67 , (3) Purdue 64 | Jayhawks in Elite Eight after holding off Friars
- (8) North Carolina 73, (4) UCLA 66 | Love powers Tar Heels past Bruins
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday -- Philadelphia
- (8) North Carolina 69, (15) Saint Peter's 49 | Recap
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- New Orleans
- (2) Villanova vs. (1) Kansas -- 6:09 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live
- (2) Duke vs. (8) North Carolina -- 8:49 p.m. on TBS | March Madness Live
National championship
Monday, April 4 -- New Orleans
- Semifinal winners -- 9:20 p.m. on TBS