The field for the 2022 Final Four is set, and only one No. 1 seed will be making the trip to New Orleans. But there will be plenty of college basketball royalty represented when the action tips off next Saturday from the Caesars Superdome as Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina compete for the national title.

First up on Saturday will be the game between the No. 1 seed Jayhawks and No. 2 seed Wildcats at 6:09 p.m. on TBS. Then, after that one concludes, No. 2 seed Duke will take on No. 8 seed North Carolina.

With legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski aiming for his sixth national title before retiring at season's end, the Blue Devils figure to be a big story. Despite being more reliant on freshmen than any of the remaining squads, Duke is playing its best basketball of the season, which gives Coach K a great shot to go out on top. First, though, the Blue Devils will have to get past the Tar Heels after their biggest rival handed them a 94-81 defeat in Coach K's final home game on March 5.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has taught us to expect the unexpected this time of year, and a Final Four with this combination of teams is sure to deliver some drama before a champion is crowned on April 4.

Here is the early look at what's ahead for the Final Four.

(2) Villanova vs. (1) Kansas

Date: Saturday, April 2 | Time: 6:09 p.m.

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

TV: TBS | Streaming: March Madness Live

About the Wildcats -- Villanova never dropped out of the AP Top 25 this season, but the Wildcats did fade to No. 23 in December after a 7-4 start. With losses against UCLA, Purdue and Baylor during non conference play and a lone marquee victory over Tennessee, it seemed like these Wildcats might merely be good instead of great. But over the second half of the season, coach Jay Wright's veteran squad evolved into a national title contender by doing all the little things right. The Wildcats shoot a national best 83% from the free-throw line and commit just 9.9 turnovers per game. Those attributes and a stifling defense were on display in a 50-44 Elite Eight win over Houston in which Villanova shot just 28.8% from the floor but hit 15 of 15 free throws. The Wildcats are not a deep team and could be especially lean in the Final Four after starting shooting guard Justin Moore left the Houston game with an injury. Key reserve guard Jordan Longino is also out due to injury. But Villanova still has veteran stars Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels. Having won 14 of their past 15 games, the Wildcats will be a tough out even with a thin rotation.



(8) North Carolina vs. (2) Duke

Date: Saturday, April 2 | Time: 8:49 p.m.

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

TV: TBS | Streaming: March Madness Live