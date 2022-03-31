Either Kansas or Villanova will see its season end, along with a nine-game winning streak, when the decorated college basketball programs clash Saturday in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Wildcats, who won the South region as the No. 2 seed, and the top-seeded Midwest champion Jayhawks have seen their seasons take similar late-season trajectories. Both clubs won their conference tournaments and have won nine straight heading into Saturday's 2022 Final Four showdown. Villanova has won 14 of its last 15 overall, while Kansas has won 13 of its last 15. The closest call for Kansas came in a 66-61 win over Providence in the Sweet 16, while Villanova was tested in its 50-44 Elite Eight victory over Houston. Justin Moore (Achilles) is out for Villanova.

Villanova vs. Kansas point spread: Kansas -4

Villanova vs. Kansas over-under total: 134 points

Villanova vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -200, Villanova +170

NOVA: The Wildcats are 21-6 against the spread in their past 27 NCAA Tournament games.

KU: The Jayhawks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven neutral-site games.

Why Kansas can cover

Senior forward David McCormack has had his share of ups and downs since joining the Kansas program four years ago as a celebrated recruit out of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. He has put up relatively modest numbers of 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game but has been a reliable force in Kansas' run to the Final Four. Perhaps the defining moment of his college basketball career came in the comeback win over Miami in the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks looked sluggish in the first half and McCormack single-handedly provided a spark that helped them quickly overcome the deficit and take control.

He started the second half with a transition dunk and sinking a jumper that appeared to inspire confidence in his teammates on the offensive end. He also grabbed defensive rebounds in traffic on consecutive possessions and threw outlet passes to get the Jayhawks in transition. McCormack finished off the run with an offensive putback that resulted in a 3-point play at the 14:21 mark of the second half. Kansas never looked back, and McCormack finished with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

"I just do what I can to make the team better and use every opportunity to score or pass out of the post. That's what I took advantage of in this matchup," McCormack told the media.

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats are fortunate to have an experienced roster, but they also have an unusual luxury in that their best player, senior point guard Collin Gillespie, has Final Four experience. Gillespie was a backup point guard on the 2018 championship team behind starter Jalen Brunson and a star-studded roster that saw four of its five starters become NBA draft picks following the club's second national title. Gillespie played eight minutes and scored three points in Villanova's 95-79 win over Kansas in the Final Four.

Now a 22-year-old graduate student, Gillespie has taken over leadership of the program on the way to being named Big East Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons. He is known for his toughness, selflessness and clutch shooting. He is averaging a team-high 15.6 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

