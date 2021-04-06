gonzaga-timme.jpg

Gonzaga took its first loss in the last game of the season on Monday night in an 86-70 defeat to Baylor in the national championship game, but the Bulldogs opened as the early betting favorite to win the title in 2022. Early odds from William Hill Sportsbook have the Zags at +700 to take home the crown next season, edging out -- who else? -- the same team that just sent them packing. The Baylor Bears have the second-best odds in the field at +850.

There's a gap between those two and the next tier of contenders, much like this season was Baylor, Gonzaga and everyone else. Michigan, Duke and UCLA all fall in the next tier of contenders according to early odds, with the Wolverines leading the pack at +1200 followed by +1500 for Duke and +1600 for UCLA. Kansas, Florida State and Kentucky are in the next group all with +1800 odds.

If you trust the good judgment of Gary Parrish -- and you should, he was the one banging on the table for Gonzaga this time a year ago -- then I'd kindly point you in the direction of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide open at +2500 to win the championship in 2022, behind 12 other teams, but they are the No. 3 team in Parrish's never-too-early top 25 (and one) for next season. Here's what he wrote about Bama:

The Crimson Tide should return four of the top seven scorers from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament - most notably Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. The expected additions of five-star point guard JD Davison and four-star big Charles Bediako would give Nate Oats a chance at back-to-back conference championships.

Other interesting values include Purdue, a potential preseason top-10 team getting +4000 odds, as well as Michigan State, coached by Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, getting +3000 odds. Don't entirely hate the idea of taking a flier on Texas at that same number in the event Chris Beard instantly turns things around in Austin the way he did in Lubbock, Texas.

2022 NCAA Tournament odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Gonzaga Bulldogs+700
Baylor Bears+850
Michigan Wolverines+1200
Duke Blue Devils+1500
UCLA Bruins+1600
Kansas Jayhawks+1800
Florida State Seminoles+1800
Kentucky Wildcats+1800
Ohio State Buckeyes+2000
Illinois Fighting Illini+2000
Villanova Wildcats+2000
Houston Cougars+2000
Alabama Crimson Tide+2500
North Carolina Tar Heels+2800
Arkansas Razorbacks+2800
Texas Longhorns+3000
Michigan State Spartans+3000
Virginia Cavaliers+3000
West Virginia Mountaineers+4000
Purdue Boilermakers+4000
Louisville Cardinals+4000
Tennessee Volunteers+5000
Wisconsin Badgers+5000
USC Trojans+5000
Memphis Tigers+5000
Arizona Wildcats+5000
LSU Tigers+5000
Texas Tech Red Raiders+5000
Florida Gators+6000
Connecticut Huskies+6000
Oregon Ducks+6000
Creighton Bluejays+7500
Virginia Tech Hokies+7500
Maryland Terrapins+7500
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets+10000
Iowa Hawkeyes+10000
Loyola Ramblers+10000
Oklahoma Sooners+10000
San Diego State Aztecs+10000
Colorado Buffaloes+10000
Missouri Tigers+10000
Georgetown Hoyas+10000
Oklahoma State Cowboys+10000
Syracuse Orange+10000
Auburn Tigers+12500
Indiana Hoosiers+15000
Oregon State Beavers+15000
Mississippi State Bulldogs+15000
Xavier Musketeers+15000
St. Louis Billikens+15000
Clemson Tigers+15000
Wichita State Shockers+15000
BYU Cougars+15000
North Carolina State Wolf Pack+15000
Stanford Cardinal+15000
St. Johns Red Storm+20000
Ole Miss Rebels+20000
Butler Bulldogs+25000
Marquette Golden Eagles+30000
St. Bonaventure Bonnies+30000
Minnesota Golden Gophers+30000
VCU Rams+30000
Notre Dame Fighting Irish+30000
Penn State Nittany Lions+30000
SMU Mustangs+30000
Arizona State Sun Devils+30000
Colorado State Rams+35000
Providence Friars+50000
Georgia Bulldogs+50000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs+50000
Pittsburgh Panthers+50000
Boise State Broncos+50000
Miami FL Hurricanes+50000
Texas A&M Aggies+50000
Utah Utes+50000
South Carolina Gamecocks+100000
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers+100000
Liberty Flames+100000
Buffalo Bulls+100000
Nevada Wolf Pack+100000
Kansas State Wildcats+100000
UNLV Rebels+100000
TCU Horned Frogs+100000
Dayton Flyers+100000
Iowa State Cyclones+100000
Cincinnati Bearcats+100000
Drake Bulldogs+100000
Richmond Spiders+100000
Washington State Cougars+100000
Nebraska Cornhuskers+100000
Utah State Aggies+100000
Central Florida Knights+100000
Iona Gaels+100000
Rhode Island Rams+100000
Washington Huskies+100000
Davidson Wildcats+100000
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos+100000
North Texas Mean Green+150000
Marshall Thundering Herd+150000
St. Mary's Gaels+150000
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles+150000
UMass Minutemen+150000
UAB Blazers+200000
Ohio Bobcats+200000
George Mason Patriots+200000
South Florida Bulls+200000
New Mexico Lobos+200000
South Dakota State Jackrabbits+200000
Vermont Catamounts+200000
Abilene Christian Wildcats+200000
San Francisco Dons+200000
Colgate Raiders+200000
Kent State Golden Flashes+200000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons+200000
Wright State Raiders+200000
California Golden Bears+200000
Northern Iowa Panthers+200000
Texas State Bobcats+200000
Yale Bulldogs+200000
Duquesne Dukes+200000
Boston College Eagles+200000
Old Dominion Monarchs+200000
Northwestern Wildcats+200000
Belmont Bruins+200000
Vanderbilt Commodores+200000
Tulsa Golden Hurricanes+200000
Furman Paladins+200000
Wyoming Cowboys+200000
Indiana State Sycamores+250000
Akron Zips+250000
Cal Irvine Anteaters+250000
Drexel Dragons+250000
Southern Utah Thunderbirds+250000
Grand Canyon Antelopes+250000
UNC Greensboro Spartans+250000
Toledo Rockets+250000
James Madison Dukes+250000
Little Rock Trojans+250000
DePaul Blue Demons+250000
Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks+250000
Bradley Braves+250000
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers+250000
Charleston Cougars+250000
Hofstra Pride+250000
New Mexico State Aggies+250000
Winthrop Eagles+250000
Loyola Marymount Lions+250000
Eastern Kentucky Colonels+250000
Temple Owls+250000
Missouri State Bears+250000
East Tennessee State Buccaneers+250000
Wofford Terriers+250000
Morehead State Eagles+250000
St Josephs Hawks+250000
Georgia State Panthers+250000
Siena Saints+250000
Cleveland State Vikings+250000
Bowling Green Falcons+250000
Pacific Tigers+250000
Fresno State Bulldogs+250000
Tulane Green Wave+250000
Appalachian State Mountaineers+250000
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns+250000