For the second NCAA Tournament in a row, a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will take place in the Final Four. Top-seeded and eventual champion Baylor knocked off 2-seed Houston last year, while No. 1 Kansas will face No. 2 Villanova in the 2022 March Madness Final Four. This will be the 14th all-time matchup of 1-seeds and 2-seeds in the Final Four, and three of the last four meetings were decided by double-digits, while the other had a nine-point margin of victory.

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest 2022 NCAA Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under at 133. Which should side you back with your 2022 March Madness Final Four picks and college basketball parlays? Before locking in any Final Four 2022 picks or college basketball parlays, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Saturday's Final Four, with against-the-spread and over-under picks for both games. A successful parlay of these picks would pay 12-1. You can only see his NCAA Tournament picks at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Final Four predictions, NCAA Tournament picks

One of the picks the model is backing for Saturday's Final Four 2022 parlay is over the total (133) on Kansas vs. Villanova. These are two elite offenses, with Kansas having the seventh-best ranking in adjusted offensive efficiency (118.4) and Villanova ranking ninth (117.2). They also have similar strengths in outside shooting, as both programs rank among the top quartile of Division I teams in three-point percentage.

Both are also lacking on the defensive end. Kansas ranks just 123rd in points allowed per game (67.3), as its up-tempo style allows its opponents to get on the scoreboard as well. Villanova junior Justin Moore, who ranks among the top three on the team in steals, blocks and rebounds, is out with an Achilles' injury, forcing Jay Wright to shuffle his rotation.

Moore was expected to be a big factor against Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, who led the Big 12 in scoring. Thus, Kansas' already elite offense should have an even easier path on Saturday. That's a big reason why the model has the Over (133) hitting in 80 percent of simulations.

How to make Final Four predictions, parlays for Saturday

The model also locked in spread and total picks for both games, and for one game it says one side of the spread cashes 60 percent of the time. Head to SportsLine to see his NCAA Tournament 2022 picks.

Which college basketball picks should you target in a 12-1 parlay for Saturday's Final Four games? And which team covers in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2022 NCAA Tournament parlays for Saturday, all from the model that has generated a profit of over $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.