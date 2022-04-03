Kansas and North Carolina advanced to the NCAA championship game on Monday. This Final Four of tradition-rich programs could be one college basketball fans will be talking about for a long, long time.

This year's March Madness event was full of surprises and upsets, but now that the dust is beginning to settle, it's time to focus on crowning a national champion for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. This blue blood-heavy Final Four field should provide all the excitement that fans are craving.

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 2

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

9:20 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Kansas TBS March Madness Live





2022 NCAA Tournament results

First Four



Tuesday, March 15





Wednesday, March 16

First round

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18







Second round

Saturday, March 19

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 12:10 p.m. (8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT) CBS Recap 2:40 p.m. (1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72 CBS Recap 5:15 p.m. (11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68 CBS Recap 6:10 p.m. (4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51 TNT Recap 7:10 p.m. (4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56 TBS Recap 7:45 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60 CBS Recap 8:40 p.m. (4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48 TNT Recap 9:40 p.m. (1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78 TBS Recap

Sunday, March 20

12:10 p.m. (5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53 CBS Recap 2:40 p.m. (2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio St. 61 CBS Recap 5:15 p.m. (2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76 CBS Recap 6:10 p.m. (11) Iowa St. 54, (3) Wisconsin 49 TNT Recap 7:10 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53 TBS Recap 7:45 p.m. (10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61 truTV Recap 8:40 p.m. (3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71 TNT Recap 9:40 p.m. (1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 81 (OT) TBS Recap

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24

Friday, March 25

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26

Sunday, March 27