Kansas and North Carolina advanced to the NCAA championship game on Monday. This Final Four of tradition-rich programs could be one college basketball fans will be talking about for a long, long time.
This year's March Madness event was full of surprises and upsets, but now that the dust is beginning to settle, it's time to focus on crowning a national champion for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. This blue blood-heavy Final Four field should provide all the excitement that fans are craving.
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Final Four
Saturday, April 2
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
(1) Kansas 81, (2) Villanova 65
6:09 p.m.
TBS
(8) North Carolina 81, (2) Duke 77
8:51 p.m.
TBS
National Championship
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
|9:20 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (1) Kansas
|TBS
|March Madness Live
2022 NCAA Tournament results
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67
Wednesday, March 16
|(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82
|(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT
First round
Thursday, March 17
|(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63
|(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57
|(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53
|(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49
|(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56
|(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63
|(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72
|(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63
|(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63
|(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT
|(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53
|(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT
|(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71
|(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92
|(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53
|(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56
Friday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
12:15 p.m.
(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41
CBS
12:40 p.m.
(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61
truTV
1:45 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62
TNT
2:00 p.m.
(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56
TBS
2:45 p.m.
(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60
CBS
3:10 p.m.
(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66
truTV
4:15 p.m.
(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64
TNT
4:30 p.m.
(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73
TBS
6:50 p.m.
(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53
TNT
7:10 p.m.
(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61
CBS
7:20 p.m.
(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54
TBS
7:27 p.m.
(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70
truTV
9:20 p.m.
(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68
TNT
9:40 p.m.
(7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73
CBS
9:50 p.m.
TBS
9:57 p.m.
(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42
truTV
Second round
Saturday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT)
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60
|CBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78
|TBS
Second round
Sunday, March 20
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio St. 61
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. 54, (3) Wisconsin 49
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61
|truTV
|8:40 p.m.
|(3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 81 (OT)
|TBS
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24
|7:09 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas 74, (1) Gonzaga 68
|CBS
|7:29 p.m.
|(2) Villanova 63, (11) Michigan 55
|TBS
|9:39 p.m.
|(2) Duke 78, (3) Texas Tech 73
|CBS
|9:59 p.m.
|(5) Houston 72, (1) Arizona 60
|TBS
Sweet 16
Friday, March 25
|(15) Saint Peter's 67, (3) Purdue 64
|Peacocks first No. 15 seed ever in Elite Eight
|(1) Kansas 66, (4) Providence 61
|Jayhawks in Elite Eight after holding off Friars
|(8) North Carolina 73, (4) UCLA 66
|Love powers Tar Heels past Bruins
|(10) Miami 70, (11) Iowa State 56
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26
(2) Villanova 50, (5) Houston 44
(2) Duke 78, (4) Arkansas 69
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 27
|(1) Kansas 76, (10) Miami 50
|(8) North Carolina 69, (15) Saint Peter's 49