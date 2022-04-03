final-four.jpg
Kansas and North Carolina advanced to the NCAA championship game on Monday. This Final Four of tradition-rich programs could be one college basketball fans will be talking about for a long, long time. 

This year's March Madness event was full of surprises and upsets, but now that the dust is beginning to settle, it's time to focus on crowning a national champion for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. This blue blood-heavy Final Four field should provide all the excitement that fans are craving. 

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

GameTimeTVStreaming

(1) Kansas 81, (2) Villanova 65

6:09 p.m. 

TBS

Kansas leads wire-to-wire to advance to championship game

(8) North Carolina 81, (2) Duke 77 

8:51 p.m. 

TBS

UNC sends Coach K into retirement

National Championship

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

9:20 p.m.(8) North Carolina vs. (1) KansasTBSMarch Madness Live


2022 NCAA Tournament results

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67

(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58

Wednesday, March 16

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82

(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT

First round

Thursday, March 17

(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63

(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57

(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53

(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49

(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56

(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63

(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72

(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63

(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63

(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT

15 over 2 for 10th time in history

(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53

(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT

(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71

(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92

(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53

(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56

Friday, March 18

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming

12:15 p.m.

(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41

CBS

12:40 p.m.

(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61

truTV

1:45 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62

TNT

2:00 p.m.

(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56

TBS

2:45 p.m.

(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60

CBS

3:10 p.m.

(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66

truTV

4:15 p.m.

(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64

TNT

4:30 p.m.

(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73

TBS

6:50 p.m.

(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53

TNT

7:10 p.m.

(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61

CBS

7:20 p.m.

(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54

TBS

7:27 p.m.

(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70

truTV

9:20 p.m.

(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68

TNT

9:40 p.m.

 (7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73

CBS

9:50 p.m.

(3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60

TBS

9:57 p.m.

(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42

truTV

Second round

Saturday, March 19

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:10 p.m.(8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT)CBS

2:40 p.m.(1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72CBS

5:15 p.m.(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68CBS

6:10 p.m.(4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51TNT

7:10 p.m.(4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56TBS

7:45 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60CBS

8:40 p.m.(4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48TNT

9:40 p.m.(1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78TBS

Second round

Sunday, March 20 

12:10 p.m.(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53CBS

2:40 p.m.(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio St. 61CBS

5:15 p.m.(2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76CBS

6:10 p.m.(11) Iowa St. 54, (3) Wisconsin 49TNT

7:10 p.m.(3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53TBS

7:45 p.m.(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61truTV

8:40 p.m.(3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71TNT

9:40 p.m.(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 81 (OT)TBS

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 

7:09 p.m.(4) Arkansas 74, (1) Gonzaga 68CBS

No. 1 seed Zags sent home

7:29 p.m. (2) Villanova 63, (11) Michigan 55TBS Recap
9:39 p.m.(2) Duke 78, (3) Texas Tech 73CBS

Coach K wins 100th NCAA Tournament game

9:59 p.m.(5) Houston 72, (1) Arizona 60TBS

Cougars upset Wildcats to advance to Elite Eight

Sweet 16

Friday, March 25

(15) Saint Peter's 67, (3) Purdue 64 Peacocks first No. 15 seed ever in Elite Eight
(1) Kansas 66, (4) Providence 61 Jayhawks in Elite Eight after holding off Friars
(8) North Carolina 73, (4) UCLA 66 Love powers Tar Heels past Bruins
Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26

(2) Villanova 50, (5) Houston 44

Villanova stifles Houston, heads to Final Four

(2) Duke 78, (4) Arkansas 69

Coach K makes Final Four for 13th time

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 27

(1) Kansas 76, (10) Miami 50

Jayhawks dominate second half to win Midwest Regional

(8) North Carolina 69, (15) Saint Peter's 49

Tar Heels set up Duke meeting after routing Peacocks