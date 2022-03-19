After exciting games Thursday and Friday the stage is set for the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and if it's anything like the first round then buckle up and get ready for some fireworks. Saturday's schedule begins with what could be an offensive firefight between No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 8 seed North Carolina after the teams combined for 180 points in their first round victories on Thursday.

Then, as the day progresses, the tournament's Cinderella stories emerge onto the scene. No. 12 seed Richmond is one of the most dangerous program's in NCAA Tournament history as a double-digit seed and will be feeling good about its chances against No. 4 seed Providence after knocking off No. 5 seed Iowa in the first round.

But there is no bigger story in this year's Big Dance than No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, which will try and topple its second Bluegrass State opponent in three days when it plays No. 7 seed Murray State in primetime on CBS after upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky on Thursday. The Racers provided some first round fun as well by knocking off San Francisco in a thrilling overtime game.

Saturday's last two games could get weird as well. Highlighting the action is No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on a No. 9 seed in Memphis that is far more talented than its seeding suggests. The Tigers cruised past Boise State in the first round and will be upset-minded against a Zags squad that struggled to pull away from No. 16 seed Georgia State until late in the second half on Thursday.

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Saturday, March 19

Sunday, March 20

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 12:10 p.m. (5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois CBS March Madness Live 2:40 p.m. (7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova CBS March Madness Live 5:15 p.m. (7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke CBS March Madness Live 6:10 p.m. (11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin TNT March Madness Live 7:10 p.m. (11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech TBS March Madness Live 7:45 p.m. (10) Miami vs. (2) Auburn truTV March Madness Live 8:40 p.m. (6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue TNT March Madness Live 9:40 p.m. (9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona TBS March Madness Live

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 Recap (12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58 Recap





Wednesday, March 16

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82 Recap (11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT Recap

First round

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18



Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 12:15 p.m. (7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41 CBS Recap 12:40 p.m. (2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61 truTV Recap 1:45 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62 TNT Recap 2:00 p.m. (3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56 TBS Recap 2:45 p.m. (2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60 CBS Recap 3:10 p.m. (10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66 truTV Recap 4:15 p.m. (11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64 TNT Recap 4:30 p.m. (6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73 TBS Recap 6:50 p.m. (4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53 TNT Recap 7:10 p.m. (2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61 CBS Recap 7:20 p.m. (11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54 TBS Recap 7:27 p.m. (1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70 truTV Recap 9:20 p.m. (5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68 TNT Recap 9:40 p.m. (7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73 CBS Recap 9:50 p.m. (3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60 TBS Recap 9:57 p.m. (9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42 truTV Recap



