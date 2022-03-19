march-madness.jpg
After exciting games Thursday and Friday the stage is set for the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and if it's anything like the first round then buckle up and get ready for some fireworks. Saturday's schedule begins with what could be an offensive firefight between No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 8 seed North Carolina after the teams combined for 180 points in their first round victories on Thursday.

Then, as the day progresses, the tournament's Cinderella stories emerge onto the scene. No. 12 seed Richmond is one of the most dangerous program's in NCAA Tournament history as a double-digit seed and will be feeling good about its chances against No. 4 seed Providence after knocking off No. 5 seed Iowa in the first round. 

But there is no bigger story in this year's Big Dance than No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, which will try and topple its second Bluegrass State opponent in three days when it plays No. 7 seed Murray State in primetime on CBS after upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky on Thursday. The Racers provided some first round fun as well by knocking off San Francisco in a thrilling overtime game.

Saturday's last two games could get weird as well. Highlighting the action is No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on a No. 9 seed in Memphis that is far more talented than its seeding suggests. The Tigers cruised past Boise State in the first round and will be upset-minded against a Zags squad that struggled to pull away from No. 16 seed Georgia State until late in the second half  on Thursday.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Saturday, March 19

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:10 p.m.(8) North Carolina vs. (1) BaylorCBS

March Madness Live

2:40 p.m.(9) Creighton vs. (1) KansasCBS

March Madness Live

5:15 p.m.(11) Michigan vs. (3) TennesseeCBS

March Madness Live

6:10 p.m.(12) Richmond vs. (4) ProvidenceTNT

March Madness Live

7:10 p.m.(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLATBS

March Madness Live

7:45 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St.CBS

March Madness Live

8:40 p.m.(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) ArkansasTNT

March Madness Live

9:40 p.m.(9) Memphis vs. (1) GonzagaTBS

March Madness Live

Sunday, March 20 

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:10 p.m.(5) Houston vs. (4) IllinoisCBSMarch Madness Live
2:40 p.m.(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) VillanovaCBSMarch Madness Live
5:15 p.m.(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) DukeCBSMarch Madness Live
6:10 p.m.(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) WisconsinTNTMarch Madness Live
7:10 p.m.(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas TechTBSMarch Madness Live
7:45 p.m.(10) Miami vs. (2) AuburntruTVMarch Madness Live
8:40 p.m.(6) Texas vs. (3) PurdueTNTMarch Madness Live
9:40 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (1) ArizonaTBSMarch Madness Live

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67

Recap

(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58

Recap


Wednesday, March 16

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82

Recap

(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT

Recap

First round

Thursday, March 17

(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63

Recap

(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57

Recap

(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53

Recap

(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49

Recap

(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56

Recap

(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63

Recap

(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72

Recap

(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63

Recap

(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63

Recap

(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT

15 over 2 for 10th time in history

(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53

Recap

(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT

Recap

(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71

Recap

(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92

Recap

(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53

Recap

(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56

Recap

Friday, March 18

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming

12:15 p.m.

(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41

CBS

Recap

12:40 p.m.

(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61

truTV

Recap

1:45 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62

TNT

Recap

2:00 p.m.

(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56

TBS

Recap

2:45 p.m.

(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60

CBS

Recap

3:10 p.m.

(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66

truTV

Recap

4:15 p.m.

(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64

TNT

Recap

4:30 p.m.

(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73

TBS

Recap

6:50 p.m.

(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53

TNT

Recap

7:10 p.m.

(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61

CBS

Recap

7:20 p.m.

(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54

TBS

Recap

7:27 p.m.

(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70

truTV

Recap

9:20 p.m.

(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68

TNT

Recap

9:40 p.m.

 (7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73

CBS

Recap

9:50 p.m.

(3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60

TBS

Recap

9:57 p.m.

(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42

truTV

Recap