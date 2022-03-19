After exciting games Thursday and Friday the stage is set for the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and if it's anything like the first round then buckle up and get ready for some fireworks. Saturday's schedule begins with what could be an offensive firefight between No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 8 seed North Carolina after the teams combined for 180 points in their first round victories on Thursday.
Then, as the day progresses, the tournament's Cinderella stories emerge onto the scene. No. 12 seed Richmond is one of the most dangerous program's in NCAA Tournament history as a double-digit seed and will be feeling good about its chances against No. 4 seed Providence after knocking off No. 5 seed Iowa in the first round.
But there is no bigger story in this year's Big Dance than No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, which will try and topple its second Bluegrass State opponent in three days when it plays No. 7 seed Murray State in primetime on CBS after upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky on Thursday. The Racers provided some first round fun as well by knocking off San Francisco in a thrilling overtime game.
Saturday's last two games could get weird as well. Highlighting the action is No. 1 seed Gonzaga taking on a No. 9 seed in Memphis that is far more talented than its seeding suggests. The Tigers cruised past Boise State in the first round and will be upset-minded against a Zags squad that struggled to pull away from No. 16 seed Georgia State until late in the second half on Thursday.
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Second round
Saturday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St.
|CBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS
Sunday, March 20
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|2:40 p.m.
|(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|5:15 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke
|CBS
|March Madness Live
|6:10 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech
|TBS
|March Madness Live
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Miami vs. (2) Auburn
|truTV
|March Madness Live
|8:40 p.m.
|(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue
|TNT
|March Madness Live
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona
|TBS
|March Madness Live
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67
(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58
Wednesday, March 16
|(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82
|(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT
First round
Thursday, March 17
|(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63
|(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57
|(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53
|(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49
|(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56
|(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63
|(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72
|(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63
|(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63
|(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT
|(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53
|(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT
|(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71
|(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92
|(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53
|(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56
Friday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
12:15 p.m.
(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41
CBS
12:40 p.m.
(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61
truTV
1:45 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62
TNT
2:00 p.m.
(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56
TBS
2:45 p.m.
(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60
CBS
3:10 p.m.
(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66
truTV
4:15 p.m.
(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64
TNT
4:30 p.m.
(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73
TBS
6:50 p.m.
(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53
TNT
7:10 p.m.
(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61
CBS
7:20 p.m.
(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54
TBS
7:27 p.m.
(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70
truTV
9:20 p.m.
(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68
TNT
9:40 p.m.
(7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73
CBS
9:50 p.m.
(3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60
TBS
9:57 p.m.
(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42
truTV