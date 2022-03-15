It's been nearly three years since the last "normal" NCAA Tournament was held in 2019, and a lot has changed since then in the sport of college basketball. After the 2020 Big Dance was canceled amid the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was held in a controlled environment with limited attendance.

Finally, at long last, the bracket is set for a 2022 NCAA Tournament that should be a beautiful reminder of everything that makes March Madness so great. Preliminary games will be played at venues spanning the country with full attendance allowed and diminished concern over health and safety protocols.

With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski participating his last NCAA Tournament after missing out on last season's event and Kentucky also back in the Big Dance after a rare down season, there is plenty of blue-blood power near the top of the bracket. Arizona being a No. 1 seed under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is another perfect example of that.

There are also some incredible potential Cinderella teams to keep an eye on, such as No. 14 seed Longwood making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and those ever-pesky Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago, which landed a No. 10 seed.

Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Dayton truTV 9:10 p.m. (12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming Dayton truTV



Wednesday, March 16

6:40 p.m. (16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St. Dayton truTV 9:10 p.m. (11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers Dayton truTV

First round

Thursday, March 17

12:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St. Indianapolis CBS 12:40 p.m. (13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence Buffalo truTV 1:45 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St. Portland TNT 2:00 p.m. (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor Fort Worth TBS 2:45 p.m. (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee Indianapolis CBS 3:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa Buffalo truTV 4:15 p.m. (16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga Portland TNT 4:30 p.m. (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina Fort Worth TBS 6:50 p.m. (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn Indianapolis TNT 7:10 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky Buffalo CBS 7:20 p.m. (12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's (CA) Portland TBS 7:27 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St. Fort Worth truTV 9:20 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas Indianapolis TNT 9:40 p.m. (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St. Buffalo CBS 9:50 p.m. (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA Portland TBS 9:57 p.m. (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Kansas Fort Worth truTV

Friday, March 18



12:15 p.m. (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St. Buffalo CBS 12:40 p.m. (15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn Indianapolis truTV 1:45 p.m. (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech Portland TNT 2:00 p.m. (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue Fort Worth TBS 2:45 p.m. (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova Buffalo CBS 3:10 p.m. (10) Miami (FL) vs. (7) Southern California Indianapolis, truTV 4:15 p.m. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama Portland TNT 4:30 p.m. (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas Fort Worth TBS 6:50 p.m. (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois Pittsburgh TNT 7:10 p.m. (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke Greenville CBS 7:20 p.m. (11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU San Diego TBS 7:27 p.m. (16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona Milwaukee truTV 9:20 p.m. (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston Pittsburgh TNT 9:40 p.m. (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St. Greenville CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin San Diego TBS 9:57 p.m. (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall Milwaukee truTV

Second round

Saturday, March 19 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York; Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana; Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas; Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon; Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Tuesday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana