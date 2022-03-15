It's been nearly three years since the last "normal" NCAA Tournament was held in 2019, and a lot has changed since then in the sport of college basketball. After the 2020 Big Dance was canceled amid the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was held in a controlled environment with limited attendance.
Finally, at long last, the bracket is set for a 2022 NCAA Tournament that should be a beautiful reminder of everything that makes March Madness so great. Preliminary games will be played at venues spanning the country with full attendance allowed and diminished concern over health and safety protocols.
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski participating his last NCAA Tournament after missing out on last season's event and Kentucky also back in the Big Dance after a rare down season, there is plenty of blue-blood power near the top of the bracket. Arizona being a No. 1 seed under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is another perfect example of that.
There are also some incredible potential Cinderella teams to keep an eye on, such as No. 14 seed Longwood making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and those ever-pesky Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago, which landed a No. 10 seed.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Dayton
|truTV
|9:10 p.m.
|(12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming
|Dayton
|truTV
Wednesday, March 16
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright St.
|Dayton
|truTV
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers
|Dayton
|truTV
First round
Thursday, March 17
|12:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St.
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence
|Buffalo
|truTV
|1:45 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St.
|Portland
|TNT
|2:00 p.m.
|(16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|2:45 p.m.
|(14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee
|Indianapolis
|CBS
|3:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa
|Buffalo
|truTV
|4:15 p.m.
|(16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
|Portland
|TNT
|4:30 p.m.
|(9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|6:50 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn
|Indianapolis
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky
|Buffalo
|CBS
|7:20 p.m.
|(12) Wyoming/Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's (CA)
|Portland
|TBS
|7:27 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St.
|Fort Worth
|truTV
|9:20 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas
|Indianapolis
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St.
|Buffalo
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA
|Portland
|TBS
|9:57 p.m.
|(16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) Kansas
|Fort Worth
|truTV
Friday, March 18
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.
|Buffalo
|CBS
|12:40 p.m.
|(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn
|Indianapolis
|truTV
|1:45 p.m.
|(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech
|Portland
|TNT
|2:00 p.m.
|(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova
|Buffalo
|CBS
|3:10 p.m.
|(10) Miami (FL) vs. (7) Southern California
|Indianapolis,
|truTV
|4:15 p.m.
|(11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama
|Portland
|TNT
|4:30 p.m.
|(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas
|Fort Worth
|TBS
|6:50 p.m.
|(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois
|Pittsburgh
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke
|Greenville
|CBS
|7:20 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU
|San Diego
|TBS
|7:27 p.m.
|(16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona
|Milwaukee
|truTV
|9:20 p.m.
|(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston
|Pittsburgh
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.
|Greenville
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin
|San Diego
|TBS
|9:57 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall
|Milwaukee
|truTV
Second round
Saturday, March 19 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York; Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana; Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas; Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon; Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Viejas Arena -- San Diego, California
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Tuesday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas; Chase Center -- San Francisco, California; United Center -- Chicago, Illinois; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana