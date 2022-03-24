march-madness.jpg
The first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament concluded Sunday, and college basketball fans couldn't have asked for much more from the first week of March Madness action. The stage has now been set for the Sweet 16, however, as the field of national title contenders continues to dwindle from 68 just a week ago to just 16 this week. Just days after fighting through the first two rounds, the pool of squads left standing are fanning back out to San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia for another weekend of action.

When the dust settles, only the Final Four will be left standing after what figures to be a memorable few days. With a Cinderella like No. 15 seed Saint Peter's still in the mix along with big-name brands such as Duke and No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas, the regional semifinals are sure to deliver more of the drama and intrigue that makes the Big Dance so great.

Then, of course, there is the tier of under-the-radar assassins. Unlike the No. 1 seeds and unlike Saint Peter's, teams such as No. 4 seed Providence, No. 5 seed Houston and No. 11 seed Iowa State have reached this point without much fanfare. All are known more for their grit than their flash and none of them would be mistaken for one of the sport's blue blood programs.

But as the Cougars demonstrated while snapping a 37-year Final Four drought last season, this time of year is more about what's in your heart than what's spelled out across the front of your jersey. So buckle up and get ready for what should be a thrilling Sweet 16.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 

7:09 p.m.(4) Arkansas vs. (1) GonzagaCBS

March Madness Live

7:29 p.m.(11) Michigan vs. (2) VillanovaTBS

March Madness Live

9:39 p.m.(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) DukeCBS

March Madness Live

9:59 p.m.(5) Houston vs. (1) ArizonaTBS

March Madness Live

Friday, March 25

7:09 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) PurdueCBS

March Madness Live

7:29 p.m.(4) Providence vs. (1) KansasTBS

March Madness Live

9:39 p.m.(8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLACBS

March Madness Live

9:59 p.m.(11) Iowa St. vs. (10) MiamiTBS

March Madness Live

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.  (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67

Recap

(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58

Recap


Wednesday, March 16

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82

Recap

(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT

Recap

First round

Thursday, March 17

(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63

Recap

(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57

Recap

(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53

Recap

(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49

Recap

(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56

Recap

(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63

Recap

(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72

Recap

(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63

Recap

(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63

Recap

(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT

15 over 2 for 10th time in history

(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53

Recap

(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT

Recap

(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71

Recap

(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92

Recap

(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53

Recap

(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56

Recap

Friday, March 18

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming

12:15 p.m.

(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41

CBS

Recap

12:40 p.m.

(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61

truTV

Recap

1:45 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62

TNT

Recap

2:00 p.m.

(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56

TBS

Recap

2:45 p.m.

(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60

CBS

Recap

3:10 p.m.

(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66

truTV

Recap

4:15 p.m.

(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64

TNT

Recap

4:30 p.m.

(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73

TBS

Recap

6:50 p.m.

(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53

TNT

Recap

7:10 p.m.

(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61

CBS

Recap

7:20 p.m.

(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54

TBS

Recap

7:27 p.m.

(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70

truTV

Recap

9:20 p.m.

(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68

TNT

Recap

9:40 p.m.

 (7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73

CBS

Recap

9:50 p.m.

(3) Wisconsin 67, (14) Colgate 60

TBS

Recap

9:57 p.m.

(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42

truTV

Recap


Second round

Saturday, March 19

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming
12:10 p.m.(8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT)CBS

Recap

2:40 p.m.(1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72CBS

Recap

5:15 p.m.(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68CBS

Recap

6:10 p.m.(4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51TNT

Recap

7:10 p.m.(4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56TBS

Recap

7:45 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60CBS

Recap

8:40 p.m.(4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48TNT

Recap

9:40 p.m.(1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78TBS

Recap

Second round

Sunday, March 20 

12:10 p.m.(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53CBS

Recap

2:40 p.m.(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio St. 61CBS

Recap

5:15 p.m.(2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76CBS

Recap

6:10 p.m.(11) Iowa St. 54, (3) Wisconsin 49TNT

Recap

7:10 p.m.(3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53TBS

Recap

7:45 p.m.(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61truTV

Recap

8:40 p.m.(3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71TNT

Recap

9:40 p.m.(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 81 (OT)TBS

Recap