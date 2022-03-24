The first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament concluded Sunday, and college basketball fans couldn't have asked for much more from the first week of March Madness action. The stage has now been set for the Sweet 16, however, as the field of national title contenders continues to dwindle from 68 just a week ago to just 16 this week. Just days after fighting through the first two rounds, the pool of squads left standing are fanning back out to San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia for another weekend of action.

When the dust settles, only the Final Four will be left standing after what figures to be a memorable few days. With a Cinderella like No. 15 seed Saint Peter's still in the mix along with big-name brands such as Duke and No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas, the regional semifinals are sure to deliver more of the drama and intrigue that makes the Big Dance so great.

Then, of course, there is the tier of under-the-radar assassins. Unlike the No. 1 seeds and unlike Saint Peter's, teams such as No. 4 seed Providence, No. 5 seed Houston and No. 11 seed Iowa State have reached this point without much fanfare. All are known more for their grit than their flash and none of them would be mistaken for one of the sport's blue blood programs.

But as the Cougars demonstrated while snapping a 37-year Final Four drought last season, this time of year is more about what's in your heart than what's spelled out across the front of your jersey. So buckle up and get ready for what should be a thrilling Sweet 16.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. All times ET

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24

Friday, March 25





Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15





Wednesday, March 16

First round

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18







Second round

Saturday, March 19

Time (ET) Game TV Streaming 12:10 p.m. (8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT) CBS Recap 2:40 p.m. (1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72 CBS Recap 5:15 p.m. (11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68 CBS Recap 6:10 p.m. (4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51 TNT Recap 7:10 p.m. (4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56 TBS Recap 7:45 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60 CBS Recap 8:40 p.m. (4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48 TNT Recap 9:40 p.m. (1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78 TBS Recap

Second round

