The first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament concluded Sunday, and college basketball fans couldn't have asked for much more from the first week of March Madness action. The stage has now been set for the Sweet 16, however, as the field of national title contenders continues to dwindle from 68 just a week ago to just 16 this week. Just days after fighting through the first two rounds, the pool of squads left standing are fanning back out to San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia for another weekend of action.
When the dust settles, only the Final Four will be left standing after what figures to be a memorable few days. With a Cinderella like No. 15 seed Saint Peter's still in the mix along with big-name brands such as Duke and No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas, the regional semifinals are sure to deliver more of the drama and intrigue that makes the Big Dance so great.
Then, of course, there is the tier of under-the-radar assassins. Unlike the No. 1 seeds and unlike Saint Peter's, teams such as No. 4 seed Providence, No. 5 seed Houston and No. 11 seed Iowa State have reached this point without much fanfare. All are known more for their grit than their flash and none of them would be mistaken for one of the sport's blue blood programs.
But as the Cougars demonstrated while snapping a 37-year Final Four drought last season, this time of year is more about what's in your heart than what's spelled out across the front of your jersey. So buckle up and get ready for what should be a thrilling Sweet 16.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24
|7:09 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga
|CBS
|7:29 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova
|TBS
|9:39 p.m.
|(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke
|CBS
|9:59 p.m.
|(5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona
|TBS
Friday, March 25
|7:09 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue
|CBS
|7:29 p.m.
|(4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas
|TBS
|9:39 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
|CBS
|9:59 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami
|TBS
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67
Wednesday, March 16
|(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82
|(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT
First round
Thursday, March 17
|(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63
|(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57
|(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53
|(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49
|(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56
|(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63
|(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72
|(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63
|(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63
|(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT
|(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53
|(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT
|(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71
|(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92
|(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53
|(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56
Friday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
12:15 p.m.
(7) Ohio St. 54, (10) Loyola Chicago 41
CBS
12:40 p.m.
(2) Auburn 80, (15) Jacksonville St. 61
truTV
1:45 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 97, (14) Montana State 62
TNT
2:00 p.m.
(3) Purdue 78, (14) Yale 56
TBS
2:45 p.m.
(2) Villanova 80, (15) Delaware 60
CBS
3:10 p.m.
(10) Miami 68, (7) USC 66
truTV
4:15 p.m.
(11) Notre Dame 78, (6) Alabama 64
TNT
4:30 p.m.
(6) Texas 81, (11) Virginia Tech 73
TBS
6:50 p.m.
(4) Illinois 54, (13) Chattanooga 53
TNT
7:10 p.m.
(2) Duke 78, (15) Cal St. Fullerton 61
CBS
7:20 p.m.
(11) Iowa St. 59, (6) LSU 54
TBS
7:27 p.m.
(1) Arizona 87, (16) Wright St. 70
truTV
9:20 p.m.
(5) Houston 82, (12) UAB 68
TNT
9:40 p.m.
(7) Michigan St. 74, (10) Davidson 73
CBS
9:50 p.m.
TBS
9:57 p.m.
(9) TCU 69, (8) Seton Hall 42
truTV
Second round
Saturday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina 93, (1) Baylor 86 (OT)
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Kansas 79, (9) Creighton 72
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan 76, (3) Tennessee 68
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(4) Providence 79, (12) Richmond 51
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(4) UCLA 72, (5) Saint Mary's 56
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's 70, (7) Murray St. 60
|CBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas 53 (12) New Mexico St. 48
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(1) Gonzaga 82, (9) Memphis 78
|TBS
Second round
Sunday, March 20
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) Houston 68, (4) Illinois 53
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(2) Villanova 71, (7) Ohio St. 61
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(2) Duke 81, (7) Michigan St. 76
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. 54, (3) Wisconsin 49
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(3) Texas Tech 59, (11) Notre Dame 53
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Miami 79, (2) Auburn 61
|truTV
|8:40 p.m.
|(3) Purdue 81, (6) Texas 71
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(1) Arizona 85, (9) TCU 81 (OT)
|TBS