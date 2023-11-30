Day 2 of the ACC/SEC Challenge opened with No. 17 North Carolina making a statement in a 100-92 win over No. 10 Tennessee at home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels led by as many as 24 points and recorded their second Top 25 win of the season after knocking off Arkansas last week.
Seven games were played Tuesday with the SEC taking a 4-3 advantage over the ACC. The ACC went 3-0 during the early window on Day 2 to take a 6-4 lead vs. the SEC heading into the final four contests. The marquee matchup of the nightcap features No. 7 Duke traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a battle with the Razorbacks.
In previous seasons, the ACC competed against the Big Ten in the annual Big Ten/ACC challenge. The event came to an end last season, however, after the Big Ten signed a new lucrative media rights deal that did not feature ESPN. From there, the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge has emerged.
Wednesday's ACC/SEC Challenge scores
No. 17 North Carolina 100, No. 10 Tennessee 92: The Tar Heels became the first team to score 60 points in a half against Tennessee since Feb. 15, 2006 and a complete team effort helped UNC record its biggest win of the young season. Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis each scored over 20 points and star freshman Elliot Cadeau dished out 10 assists in the win. For Tennessee, star transfer forward Dalton Knecht scored a season-high 37 points.
Virginia 59, No. 14 Texas A&M 47: The Cavaliers put on an impressive defensive performance to hold the Aggies to 47 points and used a strong second half to pull away after falling behind late in the final moments of the first 20 minutes of action. All five Virginia starters scored in double figures, while simultaneously holding preseason All-American candidate Wade Taylor lV to a season-low nine points.
Wake Forest 82, Florida 71: Wake Forest outscored Florida 50-35 in the second half to pull off a home win behind big performances from Hunter Sallis and Andrew Carr. After going 0-2 against SEC opponents during the first three weeks of the season, the Demon Deacons recorded their biggest win of the season at home to move to 4-3. Florida's Riley Kugel recorded his third 20+ point performance of the season.
Wednesday's ACC/SEC Challenge picks
Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern
No. 7 Duke at Arkansas
Time: 9:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
When the SEC/ACC Challenge schedule dropped this past summer, this game was ranked as the top matchup on the slate. Although Arkansas comes into this game with three losses already, playing a game against Duke in front of a rowdy crowd at Bud Walton Arena will be must-watch TV. Duke has been tested already with games against Arizona and Michigan State, but this could end up being the toughest because they're away from home in this one. Pick: Duke -4.5
Virginia Tech at Auburn
Time: 9:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
If you haven't watched Auburn freshman guard Aden Holloway play, now would be the perfect time to start. He's considered one of the best true point guards in his class and is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists. Virginia Tech also has a star (experienced) guard of its own in Sean Pedulla, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists. This game will be close throughout, but Auburn should pull away at the end. Pick: Auburn -9.5
Georgia at Florida State
Time: 9:15 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
Georgia has been battle tested. They come into this game with a 3-3 record, but those losses have come at the hands of Oregon, Miami and Providence. As for Florida State, they're coming off its biggest win of the season over an experienced Colorado roster that's expected to compete for the Pac-12 title this spring. As is the case for most of these matchups, the X-Factor will be FSU playing in front on its home court. Pick: Florida State -7.5
Boston College at Vanderbilt
Time: 9:15 p.m. | TV: SECN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
After starting the season 4-0, Boston College comes into this one riding a two-game skid after losses to Colorado State and Loyola Chicago at the Hall of Fame Classic. Vanderbilt started the season with an inexcusable loss to Presbyterian and like Boston College, they're also coming off consecutive losses. Something will have to give here. Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon is due for a big night and he should help propel the Commodores to end the ACC/SEC Challenge on a high note. Pick: Vanderbilt -2
Tuesday's ACC/SEC Challenge scores
- No. 12 Kentucky 95, No. 8 Miami 73: The Wildcats had the most impressive showing of any team on Day 1. Kentucky outscored Miami 53-36 in the second half to secure a statement win. Five Kentucky players scored in double figures and Reed Sheppard had a team-high 19 points off the bench. Star freshman Justin Edwards scored 11 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting.
- Syracuse 80, LSU 57: Speaking of big wins, the Orange secured the biggest victory of the Adrian Autry era by knocking off the Tigers at the JWA Wireless Dome. Star guard Judah Mintz exploded for a season-high 33 points and added five rebounds and five assists in the victory.
- Missouri 71, Pitt 64: The Tigers went on the road and knocked off the Panthers behind 21 points from Sean East ll. After suffering a devastating home loss to Jackson State earlier this month, Mizzou appears to be back on track.
- South Carolina 65, Notre Dame 53: Gamecocks star Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 29 points in the 65-53 win over the Fighting Irish. South Carolina improved to 6-0 on the season, which is its best start since the 2016-17. After Notre Dame took a two point lead midway through the second half, South Carolina closed the game on a 27-13 run.
- Georgia Tech 67, No. 21 Mississippi State 59: The Yellow Jackets upset the No. 21 Bulldogs behind a 22-point, 12-rebound outing from Myles Kelly. MSU started the season 6-0 and has been without potential All-American big man Tolu Smith due to injury.
- Ole Miss 72, NC State 52: The Rebels improved to 6-0 in the Chris Beard era with a blowout win over NC State at him in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
- Clemson 85, No. 23 Alabama 77: In the final matchup on Day 1 of the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Tigers went into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and upset the Crimson Tide. Clemson star big man PJ Hall scored 21 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks to move the Tigers to 6-0.