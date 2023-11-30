Day 2 of the ACC/SEC Challenge opened with No. 17 North Carolina making a statement in a 100-92 win over No. 10 Tennessee at home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels led by as many as 24 points and recorded their second Top 25 win of the season after knocking off Arkansas last week.

Seven games were played Tuesday with the SEC taking a 4-3 advantage over the ACC. The ACC went 3-0 during the early window on Day 2 to take a 6-4 lead vs. the SEC heading into the final four contests. The marquee matchup of the nightcap features No. 7 Duke traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a battle with the Razorbacks.

In previous seasons, the ACC competed against the Big Ten in the annual Big Ten/ACC challenge. The event came to an end last season, however, after the Big Ten signed a new lucrative media rights deal that did not feature ESPN. From there, the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge has emerged.

Wednesday's ACC/SEC Challenge scores

No. 17 North Carolina 100, No. 10 Tennessee 92: The Tar Heels became the first team to score 60 points in a half against Tennessee since Feb. 15, 2006 and a complete team effort helped UNC record its biggest win of the young season. Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis each scored over 20 points and star freshman Elliot Cadeau dished out 10 assists in the win. For Tennessee, star transfer forward Dalton Knecht scored a season-high 37 points.

Virginia 59, No. 14 Texas A&M 47: The Cavaliers put on an impressive defensive performance to hold the Aggies to 47 points and used a strong second half to pull away after falling behind late in the final moments of the first 20 minutes of action. All five Virginia starters scored in double figures, while simultaneously holding preseason All-American candidate Wade Taylor lV to a season-low nine points.

Wake Forest 82, Florida 71: Wake Forest outscored Florida 50-35 in the second half to pull off a home win behind big performances from Hunter Sallis and Andrew Carr. After going 0-2 against SEC opponents during the first three weeks of the season, the Demon Deacons recorded their biggest win of the season at home to move to 4-3. Florida's Riley Kugel recorded his third 20+ point performance of the season.

No. 7 Duke at Arkansas

Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno Duke -4.5 Arkansas Arkansas Duke Duke Duke S/U Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke

When the SEC/ACC Challenge schedule dropped this past summer, this game was ranked as the top matchup on the slate. Although Arkansas comes into this game with three losses already, playing a game against Duke in front of a rowdy crowd at Bud Walton Arena will be must-watch TV. Duke has been tested already with games against Arizona and Michigan State, but this could end up being the toughest because they're away from home in this one. Pick: Duke -4.5

If you haven't watched Auburn freshman guard Aden Holloway play, now would be the perfect time to start. He's considered one of the best true point guards in his class and is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists. Virginia Tech also has a star (experienced) guard of its own in Sean Pedulla, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists. This game will be close throughout, but Auburn should pull away at the end. Pick: Auburn -9.5

Georgia has been battle tested. They come into this game with a 3-3 record, but those losses have come at the hands of Oregon, Miami and Providence. As for Florida State, they're coming off its biggest win of the season over an experienced Colorado roster that's expected to compete for the Pac-12 title this spring. As is the case for most of these matchups, the X-Factor will be FSU playing in front on its home court. Pick: Florida State -7.5

Gary Parrish Matt Norlander David Cobb Jerry Palm Cameron Salerno VU -2 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt S/U Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

After starting the season 4-0, Boston College comes into this one riding a two-game skid after losses to Colorado State and Loyola Chicago at the Hall of Fame Classic. Vanderbilt started the season with an inexcusable loss to Presbyterian and like Boston College, they're also coming off consecutive losses. Something will have to give here. Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon is due for a big night and he should help propel the Commodores to end the ACC/SEC Challenge on a high note. Pick: Vanderbilt -2

