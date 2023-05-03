College basketball's 2023 coaching carousel appears to be in the books, and it featured some major moves. With jobs like Georgetown, Syracuse and Texas changing hands, there will be some fresh faces on the bench for big-time programs in the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, we'll get to see Rick Pitino back in the national spotlight in his Big East return to coach St. John's at age 70. The Pitino sweepstakes proved to be one of the most intriguing storylines of this year's coaching carousel, but drama unfolded elsewhere.

Texas strung Rodney Terry along for a while before finally offering him the full-time gig. Ed Cooley made a stunning intra-conference leap by leaving his hometown school of Providence for Georgetown.

Then, of course, there was the Chris Beard question. After his Texas tenure came to an abrupt end amid a domestic violence allegation that was eventually dismissed, speculation swirled around when and where he might resurface. It didn't take long to get answers; he landed at Ole Miss to replace Kermit Davis.

With the dust settled on the cycle, here are the grades for each hire from the power conference ranks.