The second annual HBCU All-Star game delivered loads of highlights and drama Sunday in Houston as the two teams representing the nation's best players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities put on a show in a high-scoring affair. Team Barnett bested Team Reed and held off a late rally down the stretch, winning 113-99.

Team Barnett's Nathaniel Pollard Jr. stole the show in the win in earning MVP honors in the All-Star game after posting a double-double in the win, turning in 10 points, 14 rebounds and two assists .

"It was a great group of guys," Pollard said after the game. "We came out of the locker room and said we wanted to play together. We all knew we had talent, but the way we wanted to win the game was to come together."

Team Reed, named in honor of the late HBCU and NBA legend Willis Reed, who starred at Grambling State, featured players from the SWAC and the CIAA and was coached by Donte' Jackson of Grambling State and Jay Butler of Virginia Union. Four different players from Team Reed finished double figures in scoring led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas' 26 points in defeat.

Team Barnett was named in honor of Dick Barnett, a star once at Tennessee State who went on to have an illustrious pro career. Team Barnett included players from the MEAC, SIAC, and Independent ranks, including Pollard from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Pollard was his team's fifth-leading scorer but paced the team in both offensive and defensive rebounds.

After a relatively low-scoring affair last season, Team Barnett and Team Reed combined for 212 points in a fun back-and-forth game that turned out to be a track meet. Team Barnett raced out to a 91-64 lead midway through the second half before Team Reed made a late push down the stretch. In the end, Team Barnett and its 17 made 3-pointers was just enough to help down Team Reed in clinching the second-ever HBCU All-Star game.