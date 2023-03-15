The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has arrived, with the first round beginning on Thursday. No. 1 overall seed Alabama will kickstart its hopeful national title run with a matchup against No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2023 March Madness bracket. The Islanders punched their ticket to the first round of he 2023 NCAA bracket with a win over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday in a First Four matchup. They will try to become the second No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed in one of the bigges March Madness upsets.

Alabama is led by SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller, who brings a scoring average of 19.6 points into the 2023 NCAA college basketball bracket. How deep should you have the Crimson Tide advancing in your 2023 March Madness bracket predictions? Before looking for bracket busters and locking in any 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

One of the model's top 2023 March Madness picks: Duke, despite winning the ACC Tournament, falters this weekend and doesn't make the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, but they were also dealt one of the worst draws in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. They open with a first-round matchup against dangerous No. 12 seed Oral Roberts, which advanced to the second weekend as a No. 15 seed two years ago. If Duke survives that test, it will likely face No. 4 seed Tennessee on Saturday, and the Vols have one of the best defenses in the country.

Another surprise: No. 10 seed USC beats No. 7 seed Michigan State in the first round. The Spartans have now been in the NCAA Tournament bracket for 25 seasons in a row, but they are coming off an ugly loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. USC is just two years removed from its Elite Eight run, making the NCAA Tournament in three straight years for the second time in school history. The Trojans have a pair of experienced guards in Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, who are averaging a combined 32 points per game. See which other 2023 March Madness bracket busters SportsLine loves right here.

