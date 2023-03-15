The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket features several players who can lead their team to a national title. Purdue's Zach Edey is averaging 22.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game and has recorded a double-double 26 times this season. Edey will lead the No. 1 seed Boilermakers against serious contenders in the East Region of the 2023 March Madness bracket, including Duke, Kentucky and Marquette. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe leads the nation with 13.1 rebounds per game, while Marquette's Tyler Kolek is averaging 7.7 assists ahead of March Madness 2023.

Will Purdue reach the Final Four behind Edey's brilliance, or will Tshiebwe lead Kentucky to its first national title since 2012? Which other players have the chance to leave their mark on the 2023 NCAA bracket? Before looking for bracket busters and locking in any 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with 2023 NCAA Tournament picks that are filled with bracket busters and upsets. Don't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

Top 2023 March Madness upsets

One of the model's top 2023 March Madness upset picks: No. 9 Florida Atlantic beats the favored No. 8 Memphis Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket. FAU enters the NCAA Tournament 2023 on a hot streak, winning seven straight games. The Owls are scoring 79.3 points per game and are led by Johnell Davis, who's averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Memphis, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive AAC title run, but the Tigers have struggled on defense. In fact, Memphis is giving up 72.6 points per game this season, which ranks 250th in college basketball.

Another surprise in the East Region: No. 4 Tennessee makes the Sweet 16 despite losing star point guard Zakai Zeigler (knee) for the year. The Volunteers will miss Zeigler, but Rick Barnes' squad has the pieces to make a deep run in the NCAA bracket 2023. Guard Santiago Vescovi leads Tennessee in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. Vescovi does it all for the Volunteers, averaging 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals. Plus, Tennessee relies heavily on its defensive pressure, allowing opponents to make just 36.3% of their field goals this season, the best mark in college basketball. The Volunteers also feature the third-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 58.0 points per game on average. See which other 2023 March Madness bracket busters SportsLine loves right here.

How to find 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket busters

Who are the top 2023 March Madness bracket busters? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

Which No. 12-seed reaches the Sweet 16? And which region features a 12-seed, 13-seed and 14-seed delivering first-round shockers? Visit SportsLine now to find to see the optimal 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players two of the last four tournaments and nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.