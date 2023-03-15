Arizona lost three players from last year's squad to the NBA Draft, but it didn't lose much in terms of on-court production. Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament, enters the 2023 March Madness bracket as a 2-seed, and boasts a diverse roster, as its top five scorers hail from five different countries. Along with UCLA, Arizona State and USC, these four squads are trying to end a 25-year drought of national championships for the Pac-12 in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Every other major conference has cut down the nets since then, and all of those conferences earned more bids into the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket than the Pac-12. Is a 2023 Final Four run in the cards for the Wildcats or any of the conference's other squads in the 2023 NCAA bracket? Before looking for bracket busters and locking in any 2023 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Top 2023 March Madness upsets

One of the model's top 2023 March Madness upset picks: No. 5 Duke falters this weekend and doesn't make the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils won the ACC regular season and tournament titles, but this has been a down year for the conference as a whole with just five teams in the NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket. Additionally, Duke is inexperienced on the court and on the sideline. There is no Coach K to rely on any more and just one of the top seven Duke players has ever played in the NCAA Tournament before. The model doesn't see Duke both avoiding the tricky 5 vs. 12 upset and potentially getting by Tennessee in the second round.

Another surprise: No. 6 Kentucky barely escapes Providence, winning just 55% of simulations, and then falls in the second round. One shouldn't be overly influenced by the Kentucky brand, as this team disappointed from preseason predictions. It failed to produce a winning record against this year's 2023 NCAA Tournament teams and three rotation players are battling injuries. Last year saw the No. 2 Cats knocked out in the first round, and this year's team may garner one more victory but not any more than that. See which other 2023 March Madness bracket busters SportsLine loves right here.

How to find 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket busters

