Colgate is heading to the NCAA Tournament yet again as the program's dominance of the Patriot League continued Wednesday night with a 79-61 win over Lafayette in the conference tournament final. This will mark the Colgate's fourth consecutive Big Dance appearance under 12th-year coach Matt Langel. The win marks 20 in the past 21 games for the No. 1 seed Raiders, who got double-figure point totals rom five different players in a dominant performance against the No. 2 seed Leopards.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year coach Steve Lutz after edging Northwestern State 75-71 in the Southland Conference Tournament final. The Islanders shot 57.4% and got 30 points from their bench while winning their 13th game in their last 14 tries. Jalen Jackson led the way for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 17 points, including 13 in the second half after the teams entered the break tied at 31.
Wednesday's conference championships
Patriot League: No. 1 Colgate 79, No. 6 Lafayette 61
Southland: No. 1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, No. 2 Northwestern State 71
Big Sky: No. 9 Northern Arizona vs. No. 2 Montana State
11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Other conference tournaments in action Wednesday
- ACC: Second round – LIVE updates
- Atlantic 10: Second round
- Big 12: First round – LIVE updates
- Big East: First round – LIVE updates
- Big Ten: First round – LIVE updates
- Conference USA: First round
- MAAC: Quarterfinals
- MEAC: Quarterfinals
- Mountain West: First round
- Pac-12: First round – LIVE updates
- SEC: First round – LIVE updates
- SWAC: Quarterfinals
2023 conference tournament schedules, champions
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates (Final TV)
|2023 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 9-12 (ESPN)
|
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 7-11 (ESPN)
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)
|
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, NY
|March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)
|
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2)
|Kennesaw State
|Big East
|New York
|March 8-11 (Fox)
|
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 4-8 (ESPN2)
|
|Big South
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2)
|UNC-Asheville
|Big Ten
|Chicago
|March 8-12 (CBS)
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 8-11 (ESPN)
|
|Big West
|Henderson, Nev.
|March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
|
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 3-7 (CBSSN)
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 8-11 (CBSSN)
|
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN)
|Northern Kentucky
|Ivy League
|Princeton, N.J.
|March 11-12 (ESPN2)
|
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 7-11 (ESPNU)
|
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 9-11 (ESPN2)
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 8-11 (ESPN2)
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 2-5 (CBSSN)
|Drake
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 8-11 (CBS)
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2)
|Fairleigh Dickinson-x
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 1-4 (ESPN2)
|Southeast Missouri
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 8-11 (ESPN)
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)
|Colgate
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 8-12 (ESPN)
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 3-6 (ESPN)
|Furman
|Southland
|Lake Charles, La.
|March 5-8 (ESPN2)
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-7 (ESPN2)
|Oral Roberts
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2)
|Louisiana
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 8-11 (ESPNU)
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)
|Gonzaga
x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't illegible for the NCAA Tournament so Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.
Who wins every college basketball game, and which teams will sink your bankroll? Visit SportsLine now to see how to pick the spread, over-under, and money line in each tournament game, all from the model that simulates every possession 10,000 times.