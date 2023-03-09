Colgate is heading to the NCAA Tournament yet again as the program's dominance of the Patriot League continued Wednesday night with a 79-61 win over Lafayette in the conference tournament final. This will mark the Colgate's fourth consecutive Big Dance appearance under 12th-year coach Matt Langel. The win marks 20 in the past 21 games for the No. 1 seed Raiders, who got double-figure point totals rom five different players in a dominant performance against the No. 2 seed Leopards.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year coach Steve Lutz after edging Northwestern State 75-71 in the Southland Conference Tournament final. The Islanders shot 57.4% and got 30 points from their bench while winning their 13th game in their last 14 tries. Jalen Jackson led the way for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 17 points, including 13 in the second half after the teams entered the break tied at 31.

Wednesday's conference championships

Patriot League: No. 1 Colgate 79, No. 6 Lafayette 61

Southland: No. 1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, No. 2 Northwestern State 71

Big Sky: No. 9 Northern Arizona vs. No. 2 Montana State

11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Other conference tournaments in action Wednesday

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN)

America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)

ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)

Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)

Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)

MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)

MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN) Colgate SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)

WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN) Gonzaga

x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't illegible for the NCAA Tournament so Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

