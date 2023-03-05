The tally of teams who have secured bids to the 2023 NCAA Tournament grew to five on Sunday. Crowning tournament champions were three conferences, but the number of leagues participating in the postseason action reached double digits.

Kennesaw State beat Liberty 67-66 to win the Atlantic Sun Tournament and clinch its first NCAA Tournament appearance -- all just three seasons after going 1-28. In the Big South, UNC-Asheville edged Campbell 77-73 to secure a spot in the Big Dance. Finally, Drake dominated Bradley 77-51 to win the Missouri Valley Tournament and secure the program's second NCAA Tournament appearance under fifth-year coach Darian DeVries.

Those three joined Southeast Missouri from the OVC and Fairleigh Dickinson from the NEC as automatic qualifiers at the conclusion of a March's first weekend. Seven other conference tournaments were also in action Sunday, and eight will be in action Monday as the Southern Conference and Sun Belt each crown champions.

With teams fighting to extend their seasons and Big Dance bids on the line, it is officially the best time of year in college basketball. Though the power conference tournaments don't begin for a few more days, many of the tournaments underway are for one-bid leagues. They are sure to produce plenty of joyful and chaotic scenes to highlight the days leading up to Selection Sunday.

