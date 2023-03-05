COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 23 Kennesaw State at Indiana
The tally of teams who have secured bids to the 2023 NCAA Tournament grew to five on Sunday. Crowning tournament champions were three conferences, but the number of leagues participating in the postseason action reached double digits. 

Kennesaw State beat Liberty 67-66 to win the Atlantic Sun Tournament and clinch its first NCAA Tournament appearance -- all just three seasons after going 1-28. In the Big South, UNC-Asheville edged Campbell 77-73 to secure a spot in the Big Dance. Finally, Drake dominated Bradley 77-51 to win the Missouri Valley Tournament and secure the program's second NCAA Tournament appearance under fifth-year coach Darian DeVries.

Those three joined Southeast Missouri from the OVC and Fairleigh Dickinson from the NEC as automatic qualifiers at the conclusion of a March's first weekend. Seven other conference tournaments were also in action Sunday, and eight will be in action Monday as the Southern Conference and Sun Belt each crown champions.

With teams fighting to extend their seasons and Big Dance bids on the line, it is officially the best time of year in college basketball. Though the power conference tournaments don't begin for a few more days, many of the tournaments underway are for one-bid leagues. They are sure to produce plenty of joyful and chaotic scenes to highlight the days leading up to Selection Sunday.  

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion 
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)
ACC Greensboro, N.C.March 7-11 (ESPN)
America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NYMarch 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)
ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2)Kennesaw State
Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)
Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2)UNC-Asheville
Big Ten ChicagoMarch 8-12 (CBS)
Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)
Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN)
Ivy League Princeton, N.J.March 11-12 (ESPN2)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)
MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN)Drake
Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)
Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2)Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2)Southeast Missouri
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)
SEC NashvilleMarch 8-12 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN)
Southland Lake Charles, La.March 5-8 (ESPN2)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla.Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)
WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)