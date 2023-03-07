Conference tournament season rolls on across college basketball on Tuesday as nine different leagues will be in action, including the ACC, which will be the first major conference to get started. But the highlights of the day are set for the evening, when the CAA, NEC, Horizon League, Summit League and WCC will crown champions.

After a pair of dramatic semifinals Monday night, the CAA title game puts No. 2 seed Charleston against No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington as debate rages over whether the Cougars (30-3) must win in order to reach the NCAA Tournament. Ultimately, it won't matter if Charleston takes care of business against a UNCW team it beat twice during the regular season.

In the WCC, a predictable matchup is in store as No. 1 seed Saint Mary's and No. 2 seed Gonzaga square off for title after splitting their regular-season series and sharing the regular season crown. Though the NEC is crowning a tournament champion as No. 1 seed Merrimack plays No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, FDU is already assured of the league's automatic bid to the Big Dance since Merrimack remains ineligible amid its transition to Division I.

With teams fighting to extend their seasons and Big Dance bids on the line, it is officially the best time of year in college basketball. Though the power conference tournaments have not started, many of the tournaments for one-bid leagues have been decided or are in progress. They are sure to produce plenty of joyful and chaotic scenes to highlight the days leading up to Selection Sunday.

Tuesday's conference tournament championship games

CAA: No. 4 UNC-Wilmington vs. No. 2 Charleston

7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Horizon League: No.4 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Cleveland State

7 p.m. | ESPN

Northeast: No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson at No.1 Merrimack

7 p.m. | ESPN2

Summit: No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No.1 Oral Roberts

9 p.m. | ESPN2

WCC: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Saint Mary's

9 p.m. | ESPN

