Conference tournament season in college basketball is at full stride as 17 different leagues will be in action Thursday providing a massive slate of action for hoops fans to digest all day long. Several automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament have already been clinched, and the journeys are underway for many programs looking to add their names to the list entering Selection Sunday.

Some of the big leagues such as the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 are already into quarterfinal action, and many other potential one-bid leagues are ramping up as well.

There are no championship games on Thursday and Friday, but there will be 13 on Saturday and there were three conference tournament finals Wednesday.

Colgate is heading to the NCAA Tournament yet again as the program's dominance of the Patriot League continued Wednesday night with a 79-61 win over Lafayette in the conference tournament final. This will mark the Colgate's fourth consecutive Big Dance appearance under 12th-year coach Matt Langel. The win marks 20 in the past 21 games for the No. 1 seed Raiders, who got double-figure point totals rom five different players in a dominant performance against the No. 2 seed Leopards.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance under second-year coach Steve Lutz after edging Northwestern State 75-71 in the Southland Conference Tournament final. The Islanders shot 57.4% and got 30 points from their bench while winning their 13th game in their last 14 tries. Jalen Jackson led the way for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 17 points, including 13 in the second half after the teams entered the break tied at 31.

Montana State won its second consecutive Big Sky Conference Tournament by defeating No. 9 seed Northern Arizona 85-78. RaeQuan Battle scored 25 points to lead the Bobcats to its eighth straight victory and end the unlikely run of the Lumberjacks, who were trying to become the first team to make the NCAA Tournament with more than 20 losses.

Conference tournaments in action Thursday



2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN)

America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)

ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)

Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2) Montana State Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)

MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)

MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN) Colgate SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)

WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN) Gonzaga

x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't illegible for the NCAA Tournament so Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

