COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 23 Kennesaw State at Indiana
USATSI

Two more teams secured spots in the NCAA Tournament on Monday night as conference tournament action continued to heat up around college basketball. The power conferences are set to begin their tournaments this week, but this time on the calendar is about teams from all levels of Division I earning their way into the Big Dance.

A year after squandering a 12-point second half lead and losing on a buzzer-beater against Chattanooga in the SoCon title game, Furman secured revenge Monday night by beating the Mocs 88-79 to win the SoCon Tournament and clinch the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 1980. The No. 1 seed Paladins jumped out to an early 30-11 lead before the No. 7 seed Mocs rallied and closed the deficit to 39-38 early in the second half. But Furman pulled itself together from there as Jalen Slawson led the way with 20 points.

Louisiana is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 after beating South Alabama 71-66 in the Sun Belt Tournament final. The No. 2 seed Ragin' Cajuns got 23 points from Themus Folks to overcome a 33-point outburst from Isaiah Moore for the No. 8 seed Jaguars. Owen White got an open look that would have tied the game for USA in the final seconds, but it rimmed out, allowing the Cajuns to begin their celebration.

With teams fighting to extend their seasons and Big Dance bids on the line, it is officially the best time of year in college basketball. Though the power conference tournaments have not started, many of the tournaments for one-bid leagues have been decided or are in progress. They are sure to produce plenty of joyful and chaotic scenes to highlight the days leading up to Selection Sunday.  

Monday's conference tournament championship games

  • SoCon: No. 1 Furman 88, No. 7 Chattanooga 79   
  • Sun Belt: No. 2 Louisiana 71, No. 8 South Alabama 66 

Monday conference tournament schedule, scores

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion 
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)
ACC Greensboro, N.C.March 7-11 (ESPN)
America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NYMarch 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)
ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2)Kennesaw State
Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)
Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2)UNC-Asheville
Big Ten ChicagoMarch 8-12 (CBS)
Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)
Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN)
Ivy League Princeton, N.J.March 11-12 (ESPN2)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)
MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN)Drake
Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)
Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2)Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2)Southeast Missouri
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)
SEC NashvilleMarch 8-12 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN)Furman
Southland Lake Charles, La.March 5-8 (ESPN2)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla.Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2)Louisiana
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)
WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)