Northern Kentucky and Cleveland State split their regular-season series with each team winning on their home floor by a single point, so it was only fitting that it came down to the wire as they played for the Horizon League Tournament title on Tuesday. In the end, NKU edged CSU 63-61 as the Norse made 16 of 18 free throws, including 4 of 4 from Marques Warrick in the final 25 seconds. Warrick led Northern Kentucky with 18 points while Sam Vinson added 16 as the program secured its first NCAA Tournament trip under fourth-year coach Darrin Horn.

Charleston's magical season continued Tuesday as the No. 2 seed Cougars edged No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington 63-58 in the CAA Tournament title game to secure the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UNCW led 53-45 with 6:13 remaining, but Charleston closed the game on an 18-5 run capped by a pair of clutch free throws from Reyne Smith in the final seconds. Had the Cougars lost, it would have sparked unending debate leading into Selection Sunday over whether they deserved an at-large bid to the Big Dance. However, by taking care of business, it's a moot point as the program heads to the NCAA Tournament with a 31-3 record.

In the NEC, No. 1 seed Merrimack edged No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 for the conference tournament title. But Merrimack won't be heading to the Big Dance as it completes its four-year transition period to Division I. Instead, FDU will go to the NCAA Tournament to cap off a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Tobin Anderson following a 4-22 season for the program last season.

In the WCC, a predictable matchup is in store as No. 1 seed Saint Mary's and No. 2 seed Gonzaga square off for title after splitting their regular-season series and sharing the regular season crown.

Tuesday's conference tournament championship games

CAA: No. 2 Charleston 63, No. 4 UNC-Wilmington 58

Horizon League: No.4 Northern Kentucky 63, No. 3 Cleveland State 61

Northeast: No.1 Merrimack 67, No. 2 Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Summit: No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No.1 Oral Roberts

9 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)

WCC: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Saint Mary's

9 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free)

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN)

America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)

ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)

Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)

Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)

MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)

MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)

SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2)

Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2)

Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)

WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)



x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't illegible for the NCAA Tournament so Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

