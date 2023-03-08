A whopping 17 conferences tournaments dot the college basketball landscape on Wednesday as the postseason hits full throttle with teams jockeying for bragging rights and spots in the NCAA Tournament following the grind of regular season play. The sheer volume of games will give hoops fans plenty to digest as some of the top conferences ramp up with their preliminary rounds.

Among those in action will be the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, just to name a few. By week's end 32 automatic bids will be secured, and several of them were clinched on Tuesday night.

Northern Kentucky edged Cleveland State 63-61 in the Horizon League final as the Norse made 16 of 18 free throws, including 4 of 4 from Marques Warrick in the final 25 seconds. Warrick led NKU with 18 points while Sam Vinson added 16 as the program secured its first NCAA Tournament trip under fourth-year coach Darrin Horn.Charleston's magical season continued as the No. 2 seed Cougars edged No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington 63-58 in the CAA Tournament title game to secure the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UNCW led 53-45 with 6:13 remaining, but Charleston closed the game on an 18-5 run capped by a pair of clutch free throws from Reyne Smith in the final seconds.In the NEC, No. 1 seed Merrimack edged No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 for the conference tournament title. But Merrimack won't be heading to the Big Dance as it completes its four-year transition period to Division I. Instead, FDU will go to the NCAA Tournament to cap off a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Tobin Anderson following a 4-22 season for the program last season.

In the Summit League title game, No. 1 seed Oral Roberts continued its sheer domination of conference foes by dismantling No. 3 seed North Dakota State 92-58 to secure the program's second NCAA Tournament bid in the past three seasons.

Finally, in the WCC Tournament final, No. 2 seed Gonzaga settled the season series with No. 1 seed Saint Mary's by blasting the Gaels 77-51 as star forward Drew Timme scored 18 points and became the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer. It marks Gonzaga's 19th WCC Tournament title under 24th-year coach Mark Few.

Wednesday's conference championships

Big Sky: No. 9 Northern Arizona vs. No. 2 Montana State

11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Patriot League: No. 6 Lafayette at No. 1 Colgate

Final, 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Southland:No. 2 Northwestern State vs. No. 1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi

5 p.m. | ESPN2

Other conference tournaments in action Wednesday

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN)

America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)

ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)

Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)

Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)

MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)

MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)

SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2)

Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)

WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN) Gonzaga

x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't illegible for the NCAA Tournament so Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

