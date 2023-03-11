Saturday is the day before Selection Sunday and is one of the busiest and most drama-filled days of March Madness. No other day can match the 13 conference tournament championship games to be held that will produce the same number of automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Several automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament have already been clinched, and the journeys will come to a crashing halt for many programs looking to add their names to the list entering Selection Sunday.

Some of the big leagues such as the ACC, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 will determine their tournament champions, but the real excitement comes from the rest of the conferences where only the winner will be going to the Big Dance.

Teams on the bubble will be watching out and pulling against potential "bid-stealers" such as UAB, which will face FAU in the Conference USA Tournament final. The Owls have already likely earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament, but if they lose to the Blazers, UAB gets the automatic bid and FAU could have to settle for an at-large bid.

And watch out for a true Cinderella in the MAAC Tournament final where No. 11 seed Marist has battled its way out of the first round to the final to face No. 1 seed Iona.

It's all part of the perhaps the maddest day of March Madness. Here's how to follow it. All times ET

Saturday's conference tournament finals



ACC: No. 4 Duke vs. No. 2 Virginia

8:30 p.m. | ESPN – LIVE updates

America East: No. 2 UMass-Lowell vs. No.1 Vermont

11 a.m. | ESPN2

Big 12: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 1 Texas

6 p.m.| ESPN – LIVE updates

Big East: No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 1 Marquette

6:30 p.m. | Fox – LIVE updates

Big West: No. 4 Cal State-Fullerton vs. No. 2 UC-Santa Barbara

9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Conference USA: No. 3 UAB vs. No. 1 FAU

8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

MAAC: No. 11 Marist vs. No. 1 Iona

7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

MAC: No. 2 Kent State vs. No. 1 Toledo

7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

MEAC: No. 3 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Howard

1 p.m. | ESPN2

Mountain West: No. 3 Utah State vs. No. 1 San Diego State

6 p.m. | CBS

Pac-12: No. 2 Arizona vs. No.1 UCLA

10:30 p.m. | ESPN – LIVE updates

SWAC: No. 8 Texas Southern vs. No. 2 Grambling

5:30 p.m. | ESPNU

WAC:No. 5 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Southern Utah

11:30 p.m.| ESPN2

Other conference tournaments in action Saturday

American: Semifinals – LIVE updates

Atlantic 10 – Semifinals

Big Ten: Semifinals – LIVE updates

SEC: Semifinals – LIVE updates

2023 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)

ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 7-11 (ESPN)

America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NY March 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)

ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2, 5 (ESPN2) Kennesaw State Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)

Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2) Montana State Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2) UNC-Asheville Big Ten Chicago March 8-12 (CBS)

Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)

Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN) Charleston Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)

Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN) Northern Kentucky Ivy League Princeton, N.J. March 11-12 (ESPN2)

MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)

MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)

MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)

Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN) Drake Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)

Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2) Fairleigh Dickinson-x

Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2) Southeast Missouri Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)

Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN) Colgate SEC Nashville March 8-12 (ESPN)

Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN) Furman Southland Lake Charles, La. March 5-8 (ESPN2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2) Oral Roberts Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2) Louisiana SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)

WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)

West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN) Gonzaga

x - Merrimack won the NEC Tournament but isn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament; Fairleigh Dickinson is awarded the league's automatic bid.

