The 2023 NCAA Tournament begins this coming week with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles.

This NCAA Tournament mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL, but he will be handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.

A couple new names in prominent positions are longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as an analyst for game action, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.

While game assignments have yet to be announced and will not be made available until after the Selection Show on Sunday night (6 p.m. ET, CBS), let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

* Regional Weekend announce teams

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

All times Eastern

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 12 -- 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

Tuesday, March 14 & Wednesday, March 15 -- 6:40 p.m. start (truTV)

UD Arena -- Dayton

First round

Thursday, March 16 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Friday, March 17 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston