Are you ready for the madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament? You better be as March Madness is just about ready to tipoff in earnest with the First Four games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week. The NCAA Tournament kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. On the call for the March Madness festivities this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles.

This NCAA Tournament mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL, but he will be handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.

A couple new names in prominent positions are longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as an analyst for game action, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.

Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein



* Regional Weekend announce teams

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

UD Arena, Dayton

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)

Wednesday, March 15

UD Arena, Dayton

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 16

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

truTV (watch live) 1:40 p.m. (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live) 2:45 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 3:10 p.m. (12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live) 4:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TNT (watch live) 4:30 p.m. (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

truTV (watch live) 9:20 p.m. (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live) 9:55 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live) 10:05 p.m. (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 17

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

truTV (watch live) 1:30 p.m. (14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

TBS (watch live) 2:45 p.m. (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

CBS (watch live) 3:10 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

truTV (watch live) 4 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

TNT (watch live) 4:30 p.m. (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

truTV (watch live) 9:20 p.m. (9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

CBS (watch live) 9:55 p.m. (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

TBS (watch live) 10:05 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston