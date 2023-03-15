Are you ready for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and all the madness we'll have during the month of March? Well, you better be. March Madness is just about ready to tip off, with the First Four games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The NCAA Tournament kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. On the call for the March Madness festivities this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles.

This NCAA Tournament mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL, but he will be handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.

A couple new names in prominent positions are longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as an analyst for game action, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.

Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein



* Regional Weekend announce teams

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Wednesday, March 15

UD Arena, Dayton

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein truTV (watch live)

9:10 p.m. (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein

truTV (watch live)



First round

Thursday, March 16

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Friday, March 17

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston