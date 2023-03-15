Are you ready for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and all the madness we'll have during the month of March? Well, you better be. March Madness is just about ready to tip off, with the First Four games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The NCAA Tournament kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. On the call for the March Madness festivities this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles.
This NCAA Tournament mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL, but he will be handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.
A couple new names in prominent positions are longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as an analyst for game action, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.
Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new SUV and a college basketball dream trip!
Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
2023 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
- Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*
- Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*
- Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
- Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
- Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
* Regional Weekend announce teams
2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Wednesday, March 15
UD Arena, Dayton
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 16
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|truTV (watch live)
|1:40 p.m.
|(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|4:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 17
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston