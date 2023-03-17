Half the first round down, another half to go. After a frenetically-paced opening day of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday with 16 first-round games that saw the field shrink from 64 teams to 48 teams, the field will shrink again Friday with another 16 games on deck and only 16 spots open for second-round winners moving on to Sunday.
Friday's action will begin with a stacked opening window across CBS, truTV and TNT in staggered starts at 12:15, 12:40 and 1:30, respectively. CBS will get the first of that slate at 12:15 with No. 7 seed Michigan State and No. 10 seed USC in a battle in the East Region. That will be followed by No. 3 seed Xavier opening its run in the 12:40 p.m. window and No. 3 seed Baylor kicking its tourney open at 1:30 against Kennesaw State and UCSB, respectively.
Littered about the day is a dandy afternoon full of hoops with No. 1 seed Purdue in action and No. 4 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Gonzaga, No. 6 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Indiana all opening their tournament runs throughout the day as well. You can find all the tip times and the full schedule of action in the details below.
Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
2023 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
- Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*
- Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*
- Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
- Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
- Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
* Regional Weekend announce teams
2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Friday, March 17
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
Second Round
Saturday, March 18
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|2:40 p.m.
|(5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS (watch live)
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston