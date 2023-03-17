Half the first round down, another half to go. After a frenetically-paced opening day of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday with 16 first-round games that saw the field shrink from 64 teams to 48 teams, the field will shrink again Friday with another 16 games on deck and only 16 spots open for second-round winners moving on to Sunday.

Friday's action will begin with a stacked opening window across CBS, truTV and TNT in staggered starts at 12:15, 12:40 and 1:30, respectively. CBS will get the first of that slate at 12:15 with No. 7 seed Michigan State and No. 10 seed USC in a battle in the East Region. That will be followed by No. 3 seed Xavier opening its run in the 12:40 p.m. window and No. 3 seed Baylor kicking its tourney open at 1:30 against Kennesaw State and UCSB, respectively.

Littered about the day is a dandy afternoon full of hoops with No. 1 seed Purdue in action and No. 4 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Gonzaga, No. 6 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Indiana all opening their tournament runs throughout the day as well. You can find all the tip times and the full schedule of action in the details below.

Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein



* Regional Weekend announce teams

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Friday, March 17

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live)

2:40 p.m. (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live)

5:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live)

6:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TNT (watch live)

7:10 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TBS (watch live)

7:45 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live)

8:40 p.m. (7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

TNT (watch live)

9:40 p.m. (8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TBS (watch live)



Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston