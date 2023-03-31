What a ride it's been through March Madness, but unfortunately, the 2023 NCAA Tournament has almost reached its conclusion. Grab that planner and a pen, and prepare yourself accordingly, because folks: Final Four tip times have landed and field is set for Houston.
CBS announced on Sunday that the first game of the doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed FAU. The matchup features the first in the Final Four between non-major conference programs since 2011, when Butler and VCU went head-to-head.
In the nightcap on Saturday, No. 4 seed UConn will face the winner of whichever team advances out of the Midwest Regional between No. 2 seed Texas and No. 5 seed Miami. That game will tip at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET. Both of the games will be broadcast by Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
NCAA Tournament TV schedule
Final Four
Saturday, April 1
NRG Stadium -- Houston
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston