What a ride it's been through March Madness, but unfortunately, the 2023 NCAA Tournament has almost reached its conclusion. Grab that planner and a pen, and prepare yourself accordingly, because folks: Final Four tip times have landed and field is set for Houston.

CBS announced on Sunday that the first game of the doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed FAU. The matchup features the first in the Final Four between non-major conference programs since 2011, when Butler and VCU went head-to-head.

In the nightcap on Saturday, No. 4 seed UConn will face the winner of whichever team advances out of the Midwest Regional between No. 2 seed Texas and No. 5 seed Miami. That game will tip at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET. Both of the games will be broadcast by Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

NRG Stadium -- Houston

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m.

(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

8:49 p.m.

(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)







National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston