The most wonderful time of the year is officially upon us. Grab that planner and a pen, and prepare yourself accordingly, because folks: Final Four tip times have landed.CBS announced on Sunday that the first game of the doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic. The matchup features the first in the Final Four between non-major conference programs since 2011, when Butler and VCU went head to head.

In the nightcap on Saturday, No. 4 seed UConn will face the winner of whichever team advances out of the Midwest Regional between No. 2 seed Texas and No. 5 seed Miami. That game will tip at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET. Both of the games will be broadcast by Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.    

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 26
 T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
5:05 p.m.  
(5) Miami vs. (2) Texas   
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson       
CBS (watch live
 

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

NRG Stadium -- Houston

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:09 p.m.  
(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State  
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson         
CBS (watch live
8:49 p.m.  
(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami / (2) Texas winner  
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson       
CBS (watch live
 

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston