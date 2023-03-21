march-madness-ncaa-microphone-g.png
Getty Images

The march toward crowning a new nation champion in Division I men's college basketball is rolling along with the first two rounds of action now in the rearview. After a wild first four days of first- and second-round action, the field has been whittled down from 68 teams to a Sweet 16 as the bracket starts to take its final shape.

The next step in this year's NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with another four-day marathon where we will start with 16 teams and again break it all the way down. By this time next week, we'll have ourselves a Final Four.

Sweet 16 play will begin on Thursday with four games and finish with another four Friday starting with No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State meeting in the East Region. Thursday also features No. 4 seed Tennessee taking on No. 9 seed FAU where the winner will face K-State or Michigan State for a shot at the Final Four. Arkansas-UConn and Gonzaga-UCLA will also kick off Sweet 16 action Thursday in two West Region showdowns where the winner of each of those games will advance to face the other in the Regional Finals.  

Sweet 16 TV schedule

Thursday, March 23

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:30 p.m.(7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce  
TBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m.(8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn  
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi  
CBS (watch live)  
9 p.m. (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee  
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce  
TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA  
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi  
CBS (watch live

Friday, March 24

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:30 p.m.(5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn  		TBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m.(5) Miami vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson  
CBS (watch live)  
9 p.m.  
(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton  
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn  
TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.  
(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas  
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson  
CBS (watch live

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston