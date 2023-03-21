The march toward crowning a new nation champion in Division I men's college basketball is rolling along with the first two rounds of action now in the rearview. After a wild first four days of first- and second-round action, the field has been whittled down from 68 teams to a Sweet 16 as the bracket starts to take its final shape.

The next step in this year's NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with another four-day marathon where we will start with 16 teams and again break it all the way down. By this time next week, we'll have ourselves a Final Four.

Sweet 16 play will begin on Thursday with four games and finish with another four Friday starting with No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State meeting in the East Region. Thursday also features No. 4 seed Tennessee taking on No. 9 seed FAU where the winner will face K-State or Michigan State for a shot at the Final Four. Arkansas-UConn and Gonzaga-UCLA will also kick off Sweet 16 action Thursday in two West Region showdowns where the winner of each of those games will advance to face the other in the Regional Finals.

Sweet 16 TV schedule

Thursday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:30 p.m. (7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live)

7:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live)

9 p.m. (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live)

9:45 p.m. (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live)



Friday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:30 p.m. (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn TBS (watch live)

7:15 p.m. (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

9 p.m.

(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live)

9:45 p.m.

(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)



Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston