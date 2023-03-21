The march toward crowning a new nation champion in Division I men's college basketball is rolling along with the first two rounds of action now in the rearview. After a wild first four days of first- and second-round action, the field has been whittled down from 68 teams to a Sweet 16 as the bracket starts to take its final shape.
The next step in this year's NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with another four-day marathon where we will start with 16 teams and again break it all the way down. By this time next week, we'll have ourselves a Final Four.
Sweet 16 play will begin on Thursday with four games and finish with another four Friday starting with No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State meeting in the East Region. Thursday also features No. 4 seed Tennessee taking on No. 9 seed FAU where the winner will face K-State or Michigan State for a shot at the Final Four. Arkansas-UConn and Gonzaga-UCLA will also kick off Sweet 16 action Thursday in two West Region showdowns where the winner of each of those games will advance to face the other in the Regional Finals.
Sweet 16 TV schedule
Thursday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
Friday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(5) Miami vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Sunday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston