The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament continues Friday with 16 more games from first-round action as the field is whittled to 32 teams in advance of second round action on Friday and Saturday. With games spanning the entire day, it's a college basketball fan's paradise.
Action gets started with a matchup between two big-name programs at 12:15 p.m. ET as No. 7 seed Michigan State squares off with No. 10 seed USC, and it will run deep into the night, when No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 13 seed Kent State shut things down in the day's last game.
In between, there figure to be crazy finishes, emerging Cinderella candidates and star performances that will wind up in the "One Shining Moment" montage after the nets are cut down at the Final Four in Houston on April 3. No. 1 seed Purdue is in action Friday, and No. 6 seed Kentucky will be also.
The Wildcats are trying to avoid consecutive first round losses after last season's humiliation against No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, and they face Providence, a tough No. 11 seed, in a primetime slot. Grab your remotes and settle in for one of the top sports days on the calendar as the first round of the NCAA Tournament comes to a close.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores
All times Eastern
West
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Des Moines
Thursday -- Sacramento
Friday -- Albany
- (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)
- (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn | 4:30 p.m., TBS (watch live)
Friday -- Denver
- (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)
- (11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU | 10:05 p.m., truTV (watch live)
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Des Moines
- (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas | 5:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)
Saturday -- Sacramento
- (7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA | 8:40 p.m., TNT (watch live)
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
- (9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
- (1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Thursday -- Orlando
- (13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
- (5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Friday -- Denver
- (14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor | 1:30 p.m., TNT (watch live)
- (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton | 4 p.m., TNT (watch live)
Thursday -- Sacramento
- (7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
- (15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Birmingham
(8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama | 9:40 p.m., TBS (watch live)
Saturday -- Orlando
(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego St.| 12:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)
Saturday -- Sacramento
(15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri | 6:10 p.m., TNT (watch live)
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
Friday -- Albany
- (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)
- (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)
Friday -- Greensboro
- (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier | 12:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)
- (11) Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State | 3:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)
Thursday -- Des Moines
Saturday -- Birmingham
- (9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston | 7:10 p.m., TBS (watch live)
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Columbus
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue | 6:50 p.m., TNT (watch live)
- (9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis | 9:20 p.m., TNT (watch live)
Thursday -- Orlando
Friday -- Greensboro
- (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)
- (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State | 9:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)
Friday -- Columbus
- (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)
- (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette | 2:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Orlando
- (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee | 2:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston