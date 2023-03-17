The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament continues Friday with 16 more games from first-round action as the field is whittled to 32 teams in advance of second round action on Friday and Saturday. With games spanning the entire day, it's a college basketball fan's paradise.

Action gets started with a matchup between two big-name programs at 12:15 p.m. ET as No. 7 seed Michigan State squares off with No. 10 seed USC, and it will run deep into the night, when No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 13 seed Kent State shut things down in the day's last game.

In between, there figure to be crazy finishes, emerging Cinderella candidates and star performances that will wind up in the "One Shining Moment" montage after the nets are cut down at the Final Four in Houston on April 3. No. 1 seed Purdue is in action Friday, and No. 6 seed Kentucky will be also.

The Wildcats are trying to avoid consecutive first round losses after last season's humiliation against No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, and they face Providence, a tough No. 11 seed, in a primetime slot. Grab your remotes and settle in for one of the top sports days on the calendar as the first round of the NCAA Tournament comes to a close.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores

All times Eastern

West

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Des Moines

(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap

(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap

(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)



(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn | 4:30 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Denver

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU | 10:05 p.m., truTV (watch live)

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Des Moines

(8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas | 5:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Saturday -- Sacramento

(7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA | 8:40 p.m., TNT (watch live)

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap

(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap

Thursday -- Orlando

(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown



(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap

Friday -- Denver

(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor | 1:30 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton | 4 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap



(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Birmingham

(8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama | 9:40 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Saturday -- Orlando



(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego St.| 12:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Saturday -- Sacramento

(15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri | 6:10 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap



FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap

(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Greensboro

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier | 12:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(11) Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State | 3:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Thursday -- Des Moines

(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap

(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap

Saturday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston | 7:10 p.m., TBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap



FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Columbus

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue | 6:50 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis | 9:20 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Thursday -- Orlando

(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap

(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap

Friday -- Greensboro



(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State | 9:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Friday -- Columbus

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette | 2:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Orlando

(5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee | 2:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Sweet 16



Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston