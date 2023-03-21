After a wild first weekend of action in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 field is set and noticeably lacking in terms of historic powers. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Indiana were among the fabled programs to bow out in the second round, leaving the likes of UCLA, Michigan State and UConn as the biggest basketball brands left in the field.
Gonzaga is still around, too, and some would put the Bulldogs in the company of the Bruins, Spartans Huskies. But coach Mark Few's program is still seeking its first national title, as our most programs remaining in the field. Among them are No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Houston. Both have been among the most dominant teams in the sport this season and are seeking to break through for something special.
The Cougars finished as national runners-up in 1983 and 1984 but have never won it all. The Crimson Tide have never even been to a Final Four. Standing in the way of the Crimson Tide changing that this weekend is No. 5 seed San Diego State as the Aztecs look to keep their impressive charge going.
With four games on tap for Thursday and four more for Friday before Elite Eight action on Saturday and Sunday, it's going to be another huge week in college hoops and here's how to watch all the action
We here at CBS Sports will be tracking every game and every score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours -- we get that. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.
CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores
All times Eastern
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
- (9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
- (1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Thursday -- Orlando
- (13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
- (5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Friday -- Denver
Thursday -- Sacramento
- (7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
- (15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Birmingham
- (1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap
Saturday -- Orlando
- (5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap
Sunday - Denver
- (6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap
Saturday -- Sacramento
- (15) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 24 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
- (5) San Diego State vs. (1) Alabama, 6:30 p.m. | TBS
- (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton, 9 p.m. | TBS
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 26 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Columbus
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset
- (9) FAU 66, (8) Memphis 65 -- Recap
Thursday -- Orlando
Friday -- Greensboro
Friday -- Columbus
- (7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half
- (2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap
SECOND ROUND
Sunday -- Columbus
- (9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap
Saturday -- Orlando
- (4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16
Sunday -- Greensboro
- (3) Kansas State 75, (6) Kentucky 69 -- Recap
Sunday -- Columbus
- (7) Michigan St. 69 (2) Marquette 60 -- Tom Izzo heads back to Sweet 16
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 23 -- Madison Square Garden, New York
- (7) Michigan State vs. (3) Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. | TBS
- (9) FAU vs. (4) Tennessee, 9 p.m. | TBS
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 25 -- Madison Square Garden, New York
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
Friday -- Albany
- (5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56 -- Recap
- (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)
Friday -- Greensboro
- (3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap
- (11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones
Thursday -- Des Moines
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Birmingham
- (1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap
Sunday -- Albany
- (5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap
Saturday -- Des Moines
- (2) Texas 71, (10) Penn St. 66 -- Recap
Sunday -- Greensboro
- (3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 24 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
- (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston, 7:15 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas, 9:45 p.m. | CBS
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 26 -- T-Mobile Center , Kansas City
West
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Des Moines
Thursday -- Sacramento
Friday -- Albany
- (5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap
- (4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance
Friday -- Denver
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Des Moines
- (8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas stays calm down stretch
Sunday -- Albany
- (4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap
Sunday -- Denver
- (6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga -- Recap
Saturday -- Sacramento
- (2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 23 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn, 7:15 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA, 9:45 p.m. | CBS
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 25 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston