After a wild first weekend of action in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 field is set and noticeably lacking in terms of historic powers. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Indiana were among the fabled programs to bow out in the second round, leaving the likes of UCLA, Michigan State and UConn as the biggest basketball brands left in the field.

Gonzaga is still around, too, and some would put the Bulldogs in the company of the Bruins, Spartans Huskies. But coach Mark Few's program is still seeking its first national title, as our most programs remaining in the field. Among them are No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Houston. Both have been among the most dominant teams in the sport this season and are seeking to break through for something special.

The Cougars finished as national runners-up in 1983 and 1984 but have never won it all. The Crimson Tide have never even been to a Final Four. Standing in the way of the Crimson Tide changing that this weekend is No. 5 seed San Diego State as the Aztecs look to keep their impressive charge going.

With four games on tap for Thursday and four more for Friday before Elite Eight action on Saturday and Sunday, it's going to be another huge week in college hoops and here's how to watch all the action

With four games on tap for Thursday and four more for Friday before Elite Eight action on Saturday and Sunday, it's going to be another huge week in college hoops and here's how to watch all the action

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, schedule, scores

All times Eastern

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap

(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap

Thursday -- Orlando

(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown



(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap

Friday -- Denver

(3) Baylor 74, (14) UC Santa Barbara 56 -- Recap

(6) Creighton 72, (11) NC State 63 -- Recap

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap



(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Birmingham

(1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap

Saturday -- Orlando



(5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap

Sunday - Denver

(6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap

Saturday -- Sacramento

(15) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 24 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

(5) San Diego State vs. (1) Alabama, 6:30 p.m. | TBS

(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton, 9 p.m. | TBS

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 26 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61 -- Recap



FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Columbus

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset



(9) FAU 66, (8) Memphis 65 -- Recap

Thursday -- Orlando

(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap

(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap

Friday -- Greensboro

(11) Kentucky 61, (6) Providence 53 -- Recap

(3) Kansas State 77, (14) Montana State 65 -- Recap

Friday -- Columbus

(7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half

(2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Sunday -- Columbus

(9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap

Saturday -- Orlando

(4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16

Sunday -- Greensboro

(3) Kansas State 75, (6) Kentucky 69 -- Recap

Sunday -- Columbus

(7) Michigan St. 69 (2) Marquette 60 -- Tom Izzo heads back to Sweet 16

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 23 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

(7) Michigan State vs. (3) Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. | TBS

(9) FAU vs. (4) Tennessee, 9 p.m. | TBS

ELITE EIGHT



Saturday, March 25 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap



FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap

(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56 -- Recap

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Greensboro

(3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap

(11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones

Thursday -- Des Moines

(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap

(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Birmingham

(1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap



Sunday -- Albany

(5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap

Saturday -- Des Moines

(2) Texas 71, (10) Penn St. 66 -- Recap



Sunday -- Greensboro

(3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 24 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

(5) Miami vs. (1) Houston, 7:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 26 -- T-Mobile Center , Kansas City

West

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Arizona State 98, (11) Nevada 73 -- Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Des Moines

(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap

(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap

Thursday -- Sacramento

(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap

(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap

Friday -- Albany

(5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap



(4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance

Friday -- Denver

(3) Gonzaga 82, (14) Grand Canyon 70 -- Recap

(6) TCU 72, (11) Arizona State 70 -- Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Des Moines

(8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas stays calm down stretch



Sunday -- Albany

(4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap

Sunday -- Denver

(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga -- Recap

Saturday -- Sacramento

(2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap



SWEET 16

Thursday, March 23 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

(8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn, 7:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 25 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston