The 2023 NCAA Tournament and March Madness gets underway Tuesday with games in the First Four followed by first- and second-round action on Thursday and Friday as part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.

As the home of March Madness, we here at CBS Sports will be tracking every game and every score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours -- we get that. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

West

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Arizona State vs. (11) Nevada | 9:10 p.m. (watch live)

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Des Moines

(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas | 4:30 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Thursday -- Sacramento

(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA | 10:05 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Friday -- Albany

(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 2 p.m., TBS (watch live)



(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn | 4:30 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Denver

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(11) Pittsburgh vs. (6) TCU | 10:05 p.m., truTV (watch live)

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(16) Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama | 2:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Thursday -- Orlando

(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia | 12:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)



(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State | 3:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Friday -- Denver

(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor | 1:30 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton | 4 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Thursday -- Sacramento

(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri | 1:40 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona | 4:10 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(11) Pittsburgh 60, (11) Mississippi State 59 | Recap



FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa | 6:50 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston | 9:20 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Friday -- Albany

(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)

Friday -- Greensboro

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier | 12:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

(11) Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State | 3:10 p.m., truTV (watch live)

Thursday -- Des Moines

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas | 7:25 p.m., TBS (watch live)

(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m., TBS (watch live)

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern | 6:40 p.m., truTV (watch live)

FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Columbus

(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue | 6:50 p.m., TNT (watch live)

(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis | 9:20 p.m., TNT (watch live)

Thursday -- Orlando

(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee | 9:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Friday -- Greensboro



(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State | 9:40 p.m., CBS (watch live)

Friday -- Columbus

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m., CBS (watch live)

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette | 2:45 p.m., CBS (watch live)

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16



Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston