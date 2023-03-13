The 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.

As the home of March Madness, we here at CBS Sports will be tracking every game and every score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game. And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours -- we get that. So we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new SUV and a college basketball dream trip!

CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

West

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State | 9:10 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Des Moines

(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas | 2 p.m., TBS

(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas | 4:30 p.m., TBS

Thursday -- Sacramento

(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA | 10:05 p.m., truTV

Friday -- Albany

(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 2 p.m., TBS



(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn | 4:30 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Denver

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU | 10:05 p.m., truTV

South

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC | 6:40 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia | 12:15 p.m., CBS

(16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama | 2:45 p.m., CBS

Thursday -- Orlando

(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia | 12:40 p.m., truTV

(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State | 3:10 p.m., CBS

Friday -- Denver

(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor | 1:30 p.m., TNT

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton | 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday -- Sacramento

(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri | 1:40 p.m., TNT

(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona | 4:10 p.m., TNT

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State | 9:10 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Birmingham

(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston | 9:20 p.m., TNT

Friday -- Albany

(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami | 7:25 p.m., TBS

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Greensboro

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier | 12:40 p.m., truTV

(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State | 3:10 p.m., truTV

Thursday -- Des Moines

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas | 7:25 p.m., TBS

(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m., TBS

East

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern | 6:40 p.m., truTV

FIRST ROUND

Friday -- Columbus

(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis | 9:20 p.m., TNT

Thursday -- Orlando

(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke | 7:10 p.m., CBS

(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee | 9:40 p.m., CBS

Friday -- Greensboro



(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS

(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State | 9:40 p.m., CBS

Friday -- Columbus

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m., CBS

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette | 2:45 p.m., CBS

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16



Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston