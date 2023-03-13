The 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday with First Four action followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.
2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
West
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State | 9:10 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Des Moines
- (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas | 2 p.m., TBS
- (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas | 4:30 p.m., TBS
Thursday -- Sacramento
- (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA | 10:05 p.m., truTV
Friday -- Albany
- (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 2 p.m., TBS
- (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn | 4:30 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Denver
- (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m., truTV
- (11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU | 10:05 p.m., truTV
South
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC | 6:40 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
- (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama | 2:45 p.m., CBS
Thursday -- Orlando
- (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia | 12:40 p.m., truTV
- (12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State | 3:10 p.m., CBS
Friday -- Denver
- (14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor | 1:30 p.m., TNT
- (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton | 4 p.m., TNT
Thursday -- Sacramento
- (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri | 1:40 p.m., TNT
- (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona | 4:10 p.m., TNT
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State | 9:10 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Birmingham
- (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa | 6:50 p.m., TNT
- (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston | 9:20 p.m., TNT
Friday -- Albany
- (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami | 7:25 p.m., TBS
- (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana | 9:55 p.m., TBS
Friday -- Greensboro
- (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier | 12:40 p.m., truTV
- (11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State | 3:10 p.m., truTV
Thursday -- Des Moines
- (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas | 7:25 p.m., TBS
- (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m., TBS
East
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern | 6:40 p.m., truTV
FIRST ROUND
Friday -- Columbus
- (16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue | 6:50 p.m., TNT
- (9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis | 9:20 p.m., TNT
Thursday -- Orlando
- (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke | 7:10 p.m., CBS
- (13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee | 9:40 p.m., CBS
Friday -- Greensboro
- (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS
- (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State | 9:40 p.m., CBS
Friday -- Columbus
- (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m., CBS
- (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette | 2:45 p.m., CBS
2023 NCAA Tournament schedule
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston