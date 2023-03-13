The NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday revealed its 68-team field for this year's March Madness and seeded every qualifying team from 1-68 in the process. The fine folks at Caesars Sportsbook then helped complete one of the final pieces of the puzzle necessary to fill out your bracket with betting odds and lines for every single game of the First Four and the first round.

March Madness is known for its unpredictability and randomness, and this year should be no different -- so pick upsets and underdogs at your own peril. But using handicapped odds and lines should give you a more complete picture to fill out your bracket and give you an edge to win your pool (and, more importantly, bragging rights at the office). The odds are below for all First Four games and for most of the first round games, save for the opponents awaiting the winner of play-in games.

Only two of the No. 1 seeds have officially drawn an opponent. No. 1 Alabama and No. 1 Purdue await the winners of the First Four, but No. 1 seed Kansas in the West Region and No. 1 seed Houston in the Midwest Region pop up (unsurprisingly) as the heaviest favorites on the opening slate between First Four and first-round action. Kansas, the No. 3 overall team, is the biggest favorite at 21.5 points over No. 16 seed Howard, just edging No. 1 seed Houston and its projected 20-point edge over No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky.

The odds piece is merely one of many factors to consider when filling out your bracket, but it does give a good idea of how close the matchups are expected to be by the pros. In opening lines, only four of the higher-seeded teams are underdogs in their first games, and by a slim margin, so Vegas lines are projecting a fairly chalky first weekend. Do with that information what you want.

The updated odds are below.

First Four



No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-4) vs. No. 16 Southeast Missouri State

No. 16 Texas Southern (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 11 Mississippi State (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

No. 11 Arizona State (-2) vs. No. 11 Nevada

First Round

South Region

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC/SEMO

No. 8 Maryland (+1.5) vs. No. 9 West Virginia

No. 5 San Diego State (-4.5) vs. No. 12 Charleston

No. 4 Virginia (-5) vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 6 Creighton (-5.5) vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Baylor (-10.5) vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

No. 7 Missouri (+2) vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 2 Arizona (-13.5) vs. No. 15 Princeton

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston (-20) vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 8 Iowa (+1) vs. No. 9 Auburn

No. 5 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 4 Indiana (-4) vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Miss. St/Pitt

No. 3 Xavier (-12) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 7 Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 2 Texas (-14) vs. No. 15 Colgate

East Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/FDU

No. 8 Memphis (-2) vs. No. 9 FAU

No. 5 Duke (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 4 Tennessee (-11) vs. No. 13 Louisiana

No. 6 Kentucky (-4) vs. No. 11 Providence

No. 3 Kansas State (-8) vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 10 USC

No. 2 Marquette (-11) vs. No. 15 Vermont

West Region

No. 1 Kansas (-21.5) vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 8 Arkansas (-3) vs. No. 9 Illinois

No. 5 Saint Mary's (-3) vs. No. 12 VCU

No. 4 UConn (-9.5) vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 ASU/Nev

No. 3 Gonzaga (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

No. 7 Northwestern (+1) vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 2 UCLA (-18.5) vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville