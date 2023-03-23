The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket enters the Sweet 16 on Thursday with many blue blood programs already sent packing. Just four of the remaining 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 teams have won national championships before, and three of them reside in the West Region: UCLA, UConn and Arkansas. The fourth March Madness 2023 team in the West, Gonzaga, is the winningest program of this century and is making its eighth straight Sweet 16 appearance.

The other remaining school that has cut down the nets is Michigan State in the East Region.

One team to back in 2023 March Madness brackets: No. 4 seed Tennessee advances past the FAU Owls in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup that will be played at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Having lost seven of their last 12 games entering the NCAA Tournament 2023 and having starting point guard Zakai Zeigler go down with a torn ACL, confidence wasn't high in the Volunteers when March Madness 2023 began. However, the metrics painted a clear picture that this was one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

Tennessee held Louisiana to just 55 points in an opening-round win and followed that up by holding Duke to 52 points, 20 below its season average, to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16. Now the Volunteers will take an accomplished Owls squad, but FAU hasn't played a game against a team that ranks top 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Tennessee ranks No. 1 in that category and is also top-three in scoring defense (57.2 ppg), field-goal percentage allowed (37.2%) and three-point percentage allowed (26.4%).

Another team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 7 seed Michigan State advances past No. 3 seed Kansas State in the other Sweet 16 matchup in the East. The Spartans have a knack for taking away the opponent's best player. In the first round, they limited All-Pac-12 member Boogie Ellis of USC to six points on 3-of-12 shooting. Then, they held Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek of Marquette to just seven points versus six turnovers in the second round.

MSU should be able to contain KSU's Markquis Nowell or Keyontae Johnson. From there, an efficient Michigan State offense that ranks eighth in three-point percentage (38.7%) and was among the top 40 nationally in protecting the ball (10.8 turnovers per game) should take over.

