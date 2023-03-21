No. 15 seed Princeton will try to continue its magical NCAA Tournament 2023 run when it faces No. 6 seed Creighton in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Tigers stunned No. 2 seed Arizona in the opening round of the 2023 March Madness bracket before taking down Missouri as 6.5-point underdogs in the second round. They are 10-point underdogs in the latest 2023 NCAA Tournament odds against Creighton, which is coming off an impressive double-digit win over Baylor. Should you have Princeton advancing in your 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket?

Seven of the eight matchups in the 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 bracket feature single-digit favorites, creating a tricky path to building winning picks. Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2023 NCAA bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston. It went a sizzling 23-9 straight up in the first round in 2023 and still has six of its eight Sweet 16 teams in the West and Midwest, as well as both teams in the championship matchup.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, including calling No. 13 seed Furman over No. 4 seed Virginia and No. 10 seed Penn State over No. 7 seed Texas A&M this season.

Top 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One team to back in 2023 March Madness brackets: No. 4 seed Tennessee advances past the FAU Owls in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup that will be played at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Vols snuck past No. 13 seed Louisiana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament 2023 and were underdogs in their second-round meeting with Duke. They controlled the second half in their 65-52 win over the Blue Devils, as senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points on 10-of -3 shooting.

The Vols lost starting point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending knee injury at the end of the regular season, but their elite defense has carried them to the Sweet 16. Florida Atlantic took advantage of a favorable draw against No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, but has not faced a defense of this caliber this season. The model expects the Owls to struggle putting up points throughout the contest, as Tennessee advances to the Elite Eight in well over 50% of simulations.

Another team to back in your 2023 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 7 seed Michigan State advances past No. 3 seed Kansas State in the other Sweet 16 matchup in the East. The Spartans handled No. 10 seed USC and No. 2 seed Marquette without too much difficulty in the first two rounds.

Tom Izzo has now set an all-time record with 16 NCAA Tournament wins as the lower seed. The Spartans are extremely balanced, ranking in the top 40 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. SportsLine's model calls for the Spartans to pick up yet another win over a higher-seeded team as they advance in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to make 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

