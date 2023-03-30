A Final Four showdown in the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 5 seed Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes clashing against the No. 4 seed Connecticut Huskies on Saturday evening. The Hurricanes are playing in the Final Four for the first time in school history. They beat Drake, Indiana, Houston and Texas to be in this contest. On the other side, UConn will be suiting up in its sixth Final Four appearance, and the Huskies are red-hot with wins in 10 of their last 11 outings.



Caesars Sportsbook lists the Huskies as 5.5-point favorites for this 8:49 p.m. ET tip on CBS from NRG Stadium in Houston. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 149.5 in the latest Miami vs. UConn odds. Before making any UConn vs. Miami picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Matt Severance.



Now, he has set his sights on Miami vs. UConn and revealed his coveted picks and predictions for the Final Four 2023. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UConn vs. Miami:

Miami vs. UConn: Huskies -5.5

Miami vs. UConn over/under: 149.5 points

Miami vs. UConn money line: Huskies -260, Hurricanes +210

MIA: Hurricanes are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

CONN: Huskies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS win

Why Miami can cover

Junior forward Isaiah Wong has been the No. 1 option for this team throughout the season. Wong has the ability to score from all three levels and owns a quick step to get into the lane consistently. The New Jersey native leads the team in scoring (16.2), assists (3.2), and steals (1.4). On March 24 against the Houston Cougars, he dropped 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Jordan Miller is a very athletic and impactful scoring threat in the backcourt. Miller has good quickness to beat his defender off the dribble and has a knack for drawing contact to get to the free-throw line. The Virginia native averages 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. In his last outing, he dropped 27 points and shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 13-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Why UConn can cover

Junior forward Adama Sanogo is an anchor in the paint. Sanogo has the power to drive back opponents to gain good positioning and pile up rebounds. The native of Mali also defends the rim at a high level and leads the team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.5). On March 23 against Arkansas, he had 18 points and eight boards.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins is a smooth space-creator on the perimeter. Hawkins is a reliable catch-and-shoot option while also being a strong finisher in the lane. The Maryland native averages 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and shoots 38% from downtown. In his previous outing versus Gonzaga, he had 20 points, six boards and went 6-of-10 from 3-point land.

