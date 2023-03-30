The 2023 Final Four arrives on Saturday with a pair of appetizing matchups in Houston. NRG Stadium hosts the doubleheader, with the first game of the evening featuring the Florida Atlantic Owls and the San Diego State Aztecs. Each team is making its first appearance in the Final Four, and it is the first matchup between FAU and San Diego State since 2002. The Owls are 35-3 overall and on an 11-game winning streak, while the Aztecs are 31-6 overall and 14-1 in the last 15 games.

San Diego State vs. FAU spread: SDSU -2

San Diego State vs. FAU over/under: 131.5 points

San Diego State vs. FAU money line: SDSU -130, FAU +110

FAU: The Owls are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

SDSU: The Aztecs are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Florida Atlantic's offense is tremendous this season, headlined by sophomore guard Johnell Davis. He is averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament 2023, and Davis leads the team with 13.9 points and 1.5 steals per game for the full season. Davis has scored at least 12 points in 10 straight games, and he is the linchpin of a top-15 national offense that scores more than 1.12 points per possession.

FAU is an excellent shooting team, making 53.9% of 2-point attempts and 36.5% of 3-point attempts, and the Owls are in the top 15 nationally in 3-pointers per game (9.6). Florida Atlantic also takes care of the ball with a 16.9% turnover rate and an 8.4% live-ball turnover rate, and the Owls also average 14.6 assists per contest. Extra possessions also boost efficiency, and FAU is grabbing 31.5% of available rebounds on the offensive glass this season.

Why San Diego State can cover

Brian Dutcher's team is elite on the defensive end of the floor. The Aztecs showed that high level of defensive resistance against Alabama and Creighton in the South Regional. In those two games, San Diego State allowed 60 points per game with two high-powered offenses combining to shoot 35.7% from the field and 11.4% from 3-point range with 11.5 turnovers and only 9.5 assists per game. For the season, San Diego State is allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions, and the Aztecs are in the top five of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Opponents struggle mightily to make shots against a mature, attentive defense, with San Diego State allowing 27.8% shooting from 3-point range and 49.4% from inside the arc. The Aztecs also close possessions with a stellar 74.1% defensive rebound rate while forcing a turnover on more than 19% of defensive possessions.

