The Connecticut Huskies will look to cap off a dominant run in the NCAA Tournament when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 NCAA national championship game on Monday night. The Huskies (30-8, 13-7 Big East), who finished tied for fourth in the Big East with Providence, may have played in the toughest league during the regular season as they prepared for the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have won all five tournament games by double figures, including a 72-59 win over Miami in the Final Four. The Aztecs (32-6, 15-3 Mountain West), meanwhile, have won their last two tournament games by one point and four of the five by seven points or fewer.

Tipoff from the NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS. UConn leads the all-time series 1-0, earning a 74-67 victory on March 24, 2011. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132.5. Before making any UConn vs. San Diego State picks, be sure to see the NCAA national championship game predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He is SportsLine's top college basketball expert, entering the national championship game on a sizzling 173-111-1 (+1921) roll on his college basketball picks. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, the expert has his sights on San Diego State vs. UConn and locked in his NCAA national championship picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for San Diego State vs. UConn:

San Diego State vs. UConn spread: UConn -7

San Diego State vs. UConn over/under: 132.5 points

San Diego State vs. UConn money line: San Diego State +275, UConn -350

SDSU: The Aztecs are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS loss

CONN: The Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies have yet to be challenged in the tournament as they seek their fifth national championship since 1999. Junior forward Adama Sanogo has been a beast this tournament, reaching double-figure scoring in all five games, including three double-doubles. In the national semifinal win over Miami, he scored 21 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had two blocks and an assist. For the season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 38 games, all starts.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins is also averaging in double figures, and has scored 12 or more points in all five tournament games. He scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds in the semifinal win over Miami. He had 20 points and six boards in the Elite Eight win over Gonzaga. For the season, Hawkins is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 36 games, all starts.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs have been stingy on defense, holding opponents to under 41% shooting from the floor on the year. Offensively, senior guard Matt Bradley is a big reason for San Diego State's success this season. Bradley is coming off a 21-point and six-rebound performance in the 72-71 national semifinal win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. In 38 games, all starts, Bradley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell has had a solid tournament, reaching double-digit scoring in three of the five games. He scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over top overall seed Alabama. He had 12 points and five boards in the Elite Eight upset win over Creighton. In 37 games, including 36 starts, Trammell is averaging 9.7 points, three assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

How to make San Diego State vs. UConn picks

For Monday's matchup, Severance is leaning Under on the total.

