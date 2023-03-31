The final weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is upon us, with the 2023 March Madness Final Four taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston. Florida Atlantic had only appeared in the NCAA Tournament once in its 30-year history prior to this season, but Dusty May's squad has turned in a magical run, winning the East Region as a No. 9 seed. The Owls will join UConn, San Diego State and Miami (FL) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four. This is the first time since seeding began in 1979 that there isn't a top-three seed vying for a championship at this stage.

San Diego State is a 2-point favorite in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while UConn is a 5.5-point favorite over Miami. Before locking in any Final Four 2023 picks or college basketball parlays, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 85-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also went 6-1 on top-rated picks during the first two weeks of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Saturday's NCAA Tournament Final Four 2023, revealing against-the-spread and over-under picks for both games. A successful parlay of these picks would pay a colossal 12-1. You can only see its 2023 NCAA Tournament picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions, March Madness picks

The model is backing Under 149.5 total points in Miami vs. UConn. The Huskies have been able to ramp up their defensive intensity this month, not allowing a single opponent to score more than 70 points in their eight games in March. They have gone under the total in six of those eight contests despite having one of the best offenses in college basketball.

Their latest defensive display came against Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, as they held Drew Timme and company to just 54 points. The Bulldogs are the top offensive team in KenPom's ratings, so UConn will be prepared for Miami's attack, especially with an increased level of pressure on shooters. The Hurricanes barely crack 70 points in the latest simulations, providing value on the Under. Get the rest of the parlay here.

How to make 2023 March Madness Final Four picks, parlays

The model also locked in spread and total picks for both games, and it has an underdog winning outright and covering nearly 60% of the time. Head to SportsLine to see its NCAA Tournament 2023 picks.

Which college basketball picks should you target in a 12-1 parlay for Saturday's Final Four games? And which team covers in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2023 NCAA Tournament parlay for the Final Four, all from the model that has generated a profit of over $1,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.