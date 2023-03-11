Capping what has already been a wild college basketball season, the 2023 NCAA Tournament begins Sunday, March 12 with 68 of the best teams in the country competing for the national championship. It's an event unlike any other in sports with the buzzer beaters, Cinderellas stories and unforeseen upsets ready to come en masse once play begins.

2023 March Madness is scheduled to be played all across the nation as fans settle in for the completion of an entertaining 2022-23 season that felt as if the energy had been brought back to college basketball. There is no overwhelming favorite to win this season's national championship, though Kansas is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back in the Big Dance in 15 years (Florida, 2006-07). Beyond the Jayhawks, though, there are still plenty of teams capable of going all the way.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know game matchups, tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 12 -- 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

Tuesday, March 14 & Wednesday, March 15 -- 6:40 p.m. start (truTV)

UD Arena -- Dayton

First round

Thursday, March 16 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Friday, March 17 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston